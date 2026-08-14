Former Chiefs Training Camp Darling Picked up by NFC Team

As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for their preseason opener on Saturday against last year’s runners up in the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams, a familiar face has returned to the news cycle.

Second year linebacker Brandon George, who spent last season with the Chiefs before being released this past May, has been picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles, per James Simone.

“The Eagles are signing former Chiefs LB Brandon George, per source. George was a UDFA in 2025 but missed last season due to undisclosed injury. He scored a 9.98 RAS score and was recently at Steelers minicamp.” Simone wrote.

Brandon George is an Excellent Pure Athlete

George’s immense athletic ability – scoring 9.98 in Relative Athletic Score, as mentioned by Simone – garnered him a lot of hype and love from Chiefs fans and beat writers in 2025.

The 25-year old spent the entirety of last season on IR, but prior to his injury there was considerable excitement about the impact he could have on the team moving forward, and even made the list of Arrowhead Pride’s ‘Camp Crushes’ back in June ’25.

“Watching his tape is like watching a 10-year veteran who was once a Pro Bowler but has lost a step.” Rocky Magaña wrote last summer. “A team captain, George is smart and consistent. He understands his assignment and knows where to position himself.”

“He’s the kind of guy coaches love to have in the film room — he’ll catch things other players miss, even if he can’t always execute it on the field.That said, the numbers he posted at his pro day back in March far exceeded what you see on tape: a 4.63 40-yard dash and a 42-inch vertical.”

Landing with the Eagles; given general manager Howie Roseman’s strong affinity for traits and high-upside players who have the ability to become starters; feels like a natural fit for the former University of Pittsburgh linebacker, who will now turn his attention to the attempt to make the final 53-man roster come the end of the summer.

Are the Chiefs Strong Enough at Linebacker This Year?

The starting pair of Drue Tranquill and Nick Bolton are no doubt strong starters. The problem comes more once you go one level beneath. 2025 fifth round pick Jeffrey Bassa and second-year undrafted free agent Cooper McDonald are set to take up the following two spots at the heart of the defense.

On a defense that is looking for a replacement for the recently departed SAM linebacker Leo Chenal, who signed a three-year $24.75 free agent deal with the Washington Commanders this past March, Bassa’s 6’1, 232 lb may not project as a clear 1:1 substitute for the 250 lb man.

McDonald and Bassa have a combined two years of NFL experience and one start between them. Although they both have very real talent, Kansas City may look to explore further veteran options in the late free agency period if neither shows the ability to step up into Chenal’s big, vacant shoes.

Or if defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo simply wants further depth to sleep better at night in the case of injury striking.