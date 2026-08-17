Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Upcoming Milestone After Chiefs’ Preseason Loss

Brittany Mahomes didn’t let the Kansas City Chiefs‘ preseason-opening loss put a damper on her weekend.

After supporting husband Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium during their 20-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Brittany traded football for country music. She headed to Texas with friends to see Ella Langley perform and appeared to get an early start on celebrating her upcoming birthday.

Brittany, who turns 31 on August 31, documented the night out on her Instagram Stories. The group watched Langley’s concert from a VIP suite, and Brittany shared several clips of the country singer performing.

For the night out, Brittany wore a short white Miu Miu dress with brown boots and left her hair down.

The concert came after a family-focused day at Arrowhead, where Brittany and the couple’s three children supported Patrick during the Chiefs’ first preseason game.

Brittany Mahomes Shares Kids’ Sweet Reaction to Seeing Patrick at Arrowhead

Brittany shared several Instagram photos from the family’s day at the Chiefs game.

One showed Patrick in his Chiefs uniform holding the couple’s oldest child, Sterling Skye. Sterling, 5, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 3, and Golden Raye, 1, all wore Chiefs-themed outfits for the game.

Brittany also shared photos of the children reacting to seeing their dad on the field.

“Their faces when they see their dad,” Brittany captioned the photos with a happy tears emoji.

She also called attention to Bronze’s reaction, writing, “…and Bronze yawning is just the best,” alongside a laughing emoji.

The children watched the Chiefs take on the Rams from a stadium suite. While Kansas City didn’t get the result the family wanted, Patrick also didn’t play in the game as the team continues to take a cautious approach following his knee injury.

Brittany & the Kids Have Been Supporting Patrick at Chiefs Training Camp

The Arrowhead outing wasn’t the first time Brittany and the children showed up to support Patrick this summer.

Brittany recently brought Sterling, Bronze and Golden to Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

She shared an Instagram carousel from the family outing, including photos with Patrick and Chiefs mascot K.C. Wolf. The children were photographed high-fiving the mascot and spending time with their dad on the field.

Fox4 Sports reporter Taylor Burr also shared footage of Brittany and the children watching practice from behind a barricade.

“Brittany Mahomes and the kids are out in St. Joseph showing their support for Patrick Mahomes at Chiefs training camp,” Burr wrote on X.

Brittany captioned her own photos with red and yellow heart emojis representing the Chiefs’ colors, while Patrick responded in the comments with a red heart.