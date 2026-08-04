Brittany Mahomes Drops 3-Word Family Update as Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Viral Training Camp Blunder

Brittany Mahomes is celebrating her growing family with a heartfelt social media post as her husband, Patrick Mahomes, continues his return to the field with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former soccer player shared a collection of new family portraits featuring the couple and their three children: daughter Sterling Skye, 5, son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, 3, and daughter Golden Raye, who was born in January 2025.

“My whole heart🥹🤍🙏🏼,” Brittany wrote alongside the family photos on Instagram.

Patrick responded in the comments with a simple message of his own: “My ❤️.”

Brittany Mahomes Shares Family Photos With Patrick and Their Three Children

The Mahomes family coordinated in white outfits for the portrait session, posing together inside a home with black-and-white décor.

Patrick wore a plain white T-shirt with khaki pants, while Brittany paired a fitted white T-shirt with cream-colored wide-leg pants.

Bronze matched the color scheme with a white shirt and light brown shorts, while Sterling wore a white sundress accented with orange stripes. Baby Golden also appeared in the family portraits.

The images showed the family smiling, laughing and making playful faces together, giving fans a glimpse into life away from football.

The photos quickly drew attention from followers, with Patrick adding his own heartfelt comment beneath Brittany’s post.

The family update comes during an active offseason for the Chiefs quarterback, who has been working his way back after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during Kansas City’s December 2025 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Patrick Mahomes Opens Up About ACL Recovery Before Chiefs Season

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Patrick recently told reporters that he feels fully prepared to return after receiving medical clearance for training camp.

“I feel amazing,” he told reporters.

Although he is back on the practice field, Mahomes acknowledged that the recovery process will continue well beyond the start of the season.

“The process isn’t over,” he told reporters, according to ESPN. “It’ll be something I’ll probably be dealing with the next few years of my career and throughout the rest of my career. But I feel comfortable now being able to go out there and run the offense the way the offense is supposed to be run.”

The three-time Super Bowl champion also reflected on his performance before the injury ended his season.

“I feel like I wasn’t playing my best football at the end of last year before I got hurt,” Mahomes said. “So I’ve got to find ways to get better, navigating the pocket, running the offense better and getting the ball out of my hands and letting other guys make plays.”

He added, “I think this injury helped me focus on those little things as I kind of get back to being who I am.”

Patrick Mahomes Reacts After Viral Chiefs Training Camp Throw

While preparing for the upcoming season, Mahomes also became part of one of training camp’s most talked-about moments.

During a practice session on August 2, the quarterback accidentally hit teammate Hunter Nourzad in the back of the neck with a football while attempting a pass to wide receiver Andrew Armstrong. The clip quickly spread across social media.

Rather than ignoring the moment, Mahomes responded with humor.

The Chiefs quarterback shared a meme from Adam Sandler’s 2005 film “The Longest Yard” that read, “It slipped. I just ate popcorn.”

Kansas City opens its 2026 preseason schedule on August 15 against the Los Angeles Rams before facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 22 and the Seattle Seahawks on August 28.