Brittany Mahomes Sends Heartfelt Message as Patrick Mahomes Takes Major Step Toward Chiefs Week 1 Comeback

Patrick Mahomes has officially reached another major milestone in his recovery, and no one appears happier than his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

After months of rehabilitation following the torn ACL and LCL he suffered last December, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has been fully cleared to participate in training camp. As Patrick reported to camp, Brittany shared an emotional message celebrating the moment.

“Seeing him back doing what he loves,” Brittany wrote on her Instagram Stories on July 25 alongside a reposted video of Patrick arriving at training camp. “So thankful.”

Patrick Mahomes Clears Major Recovery Milestone Ahead of Chiefs Season

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed Friday that Patrick had been fully cleared for training camp after receiving approval from both the team’s medical staff and Dr. Dan Cooper, the Dallas Cowboys‘ head team physician who performed surgery to repair the quarterback’s left knee.

The injury occurred during Kansas City’s Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last season, ending Patrick’s year after tearing both the ACL and LCL in his left knee.

Speaking with reporters, Patrick said returning for training camp had been his primary objective throughout the rehabilitation process.

“It was always the goal to be able to practice when we got to training camp, so we kind of hit that next step, and now it’s going to be about building and keep getting better and better so that whenever the regular season comes along I can try to be available and ready to play,” he said.

The quarterback also said he feels physically stronger than he did before the injury.

“I feel stronger than I’ve ever felt, as far as strength and lifting [weights],” Patrick said. “I feel amazing. … I’m excited just to be able to play football. I’ve been seeing cinderblock walls rehabbing every single day in Kansas City. Now, to be on that practice field with my teammates, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

While Patrick has been cleared for practice, Reid said the organization will continue monitoring his workload throughout camp.

“We’ll just take it day by day and see how he does,” Reid told reporters.

The Three-Time Super Bowl MVP Has His Eyes Set on Week 1

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Although training camp marks a significant milestone, Patrick made it clear his ultimate goal remains being under center when Kansas City opens the regular season against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 14.

Earlier this month, he told Yahoo! Sports that missing the opener was never part of his plan.

“I don’t want to miss that game [against the Broncos] because that’s the team that won the division while we were gone and you want to be out there and ready to go with your teammates,” Patrick said. “I’ll give every single thing I can to be out there Week 1.”

Reflecting on the recovery process, he admitted the final weeks of last season were difficult to watch from the sidelines.

“It’s a long process,” Patrick said. “I remember sitting on the table and watching us play those last few games, how much it hurt me, but I knew that if I continued to work I could be at this spot where I can get cleared for practice. Now I’m trying just get to that spot where I’m cleared to play in the regular season in that first week.”