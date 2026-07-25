Brittany Mahomes Pleads With Fans for Prayers as Former Chief’s Family Faces ‘Devastating Time’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes, is asking fans to support the family of former Chiefs offensive lineman Jordan Devey following his death at age 38.

Brittany shared an emotional message on her Instagram Story encouraging followers to pray for Devey’s family and consider donating to a fundraiser established to help his wife, Linsey, and their four children.

“If you feel so inclined to help somebody today, please let it be this family!” Brittany wrote. “This family is going through an incredibly devastating time and any love, prayers, or donations sent their way would be such a blessing!”

She also shared a link to the family’s GoFundMe campaign, which has received a wave of donations as it works toward its $200,000 goal.

Brittany Mahomes Urges Fans to Support Jordan Devey’s Family

According to the GoFundMe page, Devey died after taking his own life. The fundraiser was created to help his family with medical expenses and other financial needs as they navigate the loss.

“As they face overwhelming emotional and financial challenges, including mounting medical expenses, the community is coming together to support Linsey and their children,” the fundraiser states. “The funds raised will help ease the financial burden, allowing them to focus on healing and moving forward without the added stress of immediate expenses.”

The fundraiser also remembers Devey as a “devoted husband,” “loving father,” and “cherished member” of the football community.

On July 23, Linsey honored her late husband with an emotional social media tribute alongside the fundraiser.

“Today would have been our 15th year anniversary,” she wrote. “We have filled the walls of our homes and hearts with countless memories, joys, struggles, and triumphs.”

She continued, “We brought 4 beautiful children into this world that have your eyes, freckles, and compassion. You were our hero and our hearts ache in your absence. We love you. We miss you. And as you said in your last words to me, ‘We’ll talk soon ❤️.'”

Jordan Devey Played Seven NFL Seasons Before Retiring

Devey entered the NFL in 2014 and appeared in 44 regular-season games over seven seasons.

During his career, he spent time with five organizations, including the Kansas City Chiefs, the New England Patriots, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Buffalo Bills. He retired following the 2021 season, according to the NFL.

After leaving professional football, Devey settled in Idaho and became a football coach at a local high school, according to Fox 13.

Speaking with Fox 13, Devey’s parents, Leslie and Kerry, said they believe their son may have been suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a neurodegenerative disease associated with repeated head injuries in contact sports.

Kerry explained that the family may never receive a definitive answer.

“Because of the condition of what happened with his death … we’re not going to be able to test for that and have a definitive answer,” he told the outlet.

While the family does not know for certain whether CTE played a role, they hope Jordan’s story encourages others to seek help during difficult times.

“We want people to understand that it’s okay to reach out,” Leslie told the local news outlet. “That help is there, and there’s nothing wrong with you for reaching out. You’re not fighting the battle alone.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges, emotional distress, substance use problems, or just needs to talk, call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org 24/7.