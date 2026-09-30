Brittany Mahomes Has 4 Words for Patrick After Miserable Off-Field Moment With Son Bronze

Brittany Mahomes praised her husband, Patrick Mahomes, after watching the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback brave miserable weather for their son Bronze.

Brittany shared a video on her Instagram Stories showing Patrick on the field during 3-year-old Bronze’s T-ball game. Heavy rain was coming down, but that didn’t stop the three-time Super Bowl champion from helping coach his son’s team and getting soaked in the process.

“Dad of the year right here! Playing with Bronze in the pouring down rain,” Brittany wrote alongside a crying-laughing emoji before tagging her husband.

Bronze was also showing support for his famous dad during the game. The 3-year-old wore No. 15 as Patrick joined him on the field.

Patrick Mahomes Revealed Why Time With His Family Means So Much

Patrick recently opened up about the clock emoji that has appeared frequently on his social media accounts for years.

During a Chiefs news conference, a reporter asked why the symbol had become so closely associated with him. Patrick revealed it started as a nickname his father, former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, and his father’s friends gave him.

“So, first is, I got the nickname ‘2 p.m.’ from my dad and his friends and stuff like that for Patrick Mahomes II,” he said, via Fox 4 KC.

The nickname eventually inspired the name of Patrick’s media company, 2PM Productions, which has been involved with NFL projects including “Quarterback,” “Receiver” and “The Kingdom.”

But the clock’s meaning has also expanded as Patrick’s family has grown.

The quarterback revealed that he has a tattoo incorporating a clock set to 3 p.m. in honor of Patrick “Bronze” Mahomes III.

“I have a tattoo on my leg, and the clock at 3 p.m., and my son’s hand and foot,” Patrick said.

For Patrick, the clock now represents something bigger than a nickname.

“I’ve always been big on time, and that’s like, time spent with my family, time spent in the building; you have to maximize it,” he said.

“It’s something that’s super important to me, and so, the clock just kind of fits in perfectly for that. And it’s more of just who I am, and like maximizing my time in this league, maximizing my time being a dad, being a father, being a husband, and you can’t get it back. So you have to maximize it.”

Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Tribute to Their 3 Kids

Brittany has also found a permanent way to honor the couple’s children.

The Kansas City Current co-owner shared a closer look at her tattoo dedicated to Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 20 months, in a Sept. 28 Instagram post.

The tattoo includes the children’s names and birthdays along with a line drawing of their side profiles on Brittany’s right forearm. She previously teased the body art on her February Sports Illustrated cover.

The new photos came as the Mahomes family traveled to Miami to support Patrick during the Chiefs’ Sept. 27 game against the Dolphins.

One picture showed the family together on the sidelines at Hard Rock Stadium. Sterling and Golden wore matching red-and-white houndstooth dresses featuring Patrick’s number, while Bronze wore a Chiefs cap and a shirt showing his dad throwing a pass.

Brittany celebrated Kansas City’s 24-10 victory and undefeated start in her caption, writing, “Three and zerooooooo.”

Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs face the Las Vegas Raiders— also 3-0– on Sunday, October 4.