Brittany Mahomes Gives Rare Glimpse Inside Family Life for Patrick’s 31st Birthday

Brittany Mahomes celebrated Patrick Mahomes‘ 31st birthday with a heartfelt tribute to her husband and a rare glimpse at their life with their three children.

Brittany shared an Instagram carousel filled with family photos on September 17. The collection included Patrick with their children, Sterling Skye, 5, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 3, and Golden Raye, 1.

One photo offered a particularly sweet look at Bronze hitting a tee ball, perhaps following in the athletic footsteps of his father and namesakes. Bronze’s full name honors both Patrick and his grandfather, former MLB pitcher Patrick Mahomes Sr.

“Happy Birthday Babe!! You mean the world to us🥹🫶🏼 hope you feel so special and loved today but truly everyday you’re so special to us!” Brittany wrote on Instagram. “The heart of our family, we love you the MOST!”

Fans joined Brittany in wishing the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback a happy birthday. Several commenters also used the goat emoji, a reference to the acronym for “Greatest of All Time.”

Patrick Mahomes’ Kids Have a Sweet Message for Dad After His Comeback

The family celebration comes shortly after Sterling and Bronze shared another message for their father as he returned to the football field following a lengthy injury rehabilitation.

“We’re so happy that you get to play football again, and we get to watch you,” the children said in a message shared by The Players’ Tribune.

Mahomes tore the ACL and LCL in his left knee during Kansas City’s Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers in December 2025. He underwent surgery the following day and spent the offseason working toward his return.

The recovery kept Mahomes from doing something important to him away from the field: keeping up with his children.

“Honestly, the toughest part was at the beginning, not being able to get up and chase my kids around,” Mahomes said.

Patrick Mahomes Had a Special Goal Involving Daughter Golden

Mahomes also had another family-focused milestone in mind as he recovered from surgery.

According to The Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell, the quarterback returned to Kansas City following his surgery with an immediate goal: He wanted to walk again before his youngest child did.

“After he returned to Kansas City later in the week, he shared with some of those closest to him a more immediate goal for his recovery,” McDowell wrote. “He wanted to walk before his baby daughter, 11-month-old Golden.”

Mahomes ultimately completed his rehabilitation in time to return for the beginning of the Chiefs’ 2026 season.