Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Flips Out on ‘Yankees Fan’ at Royals Game

After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New Orleans Saints 26-13 on Monday Night Football, Patrick Mahomes and Co. enter the bye week undefeated. The Chiefs are 5-0 for the first since 2018.

After throwing for a season-high 331 yards against the Saints, Mahomes, along with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and brother Jackson Mahomes, supported the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, October 9.

During Game 3 between the Royals and New York Yankees, cameras captured Mahomes’ reaction after Kansas City tied the game 2-2. The three-time Super Bowl MVP, hyped after second-baseman Michael Massey’s big hit in the fifth inning, appeared to get into a Yankees fan’s face standing nearby. However, it wasn’t just some random fan.

The guy in the Yankees jersey is Gerhig Dieter, a former Chiefs wide receiver who retired in 2022. Dieter first signed Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2017, the same year Kansas City drafted Mahomes. Gerhig, who bounced between the practice squad and the active roster between 2017 and 2022, won a Super Bowl ring with the team in February 2020.

While some viewers loved seeing Mahomes’ passionate reaction, as he’s a minority owner of the Royals, others were turned off. One fan commented, “As if he wasn’t already hateable.” Another person posted, “This is awesome.”

Patrick Mahomes Could Tell Chiefs Fans Were Checking the Yankees-Royals Score During Monday Night Football



If his schedule allowed, Mahomes would attend every Royals’ playoff game. Kansas City hasn’t made it to the postseason since they won the World Series in 2015.

Speaking to reporters after the Chiefs’ win on Monday Night Football, Mahomes revealed that he could tell the home crowd at Arrowhead Stadium was reacting to the Royals win over the Yankees during Game 2, which took place during the Chiefs’ matchup.

“I really wanted to focus on the game and look after it and maybe get a scoreboard kind of shot of it, and they gave us a couple of those. You could feel that that stuff was going good,” Mahomes said, per Chiefs Wire.

“There was kind of a lull there, kind of, I think, towards the end of the game, and I was like, ‘They’re not showing the score. The Yankees came back.’ The Royals picked it up and got the win, and it was extremely exciting to see the fanbase because, obviously, we know that the fans at Arrowhead are going to be loud and (cause a) ruckus and be really into the game, but I haven’t gotten to experience that stadium in Kauffman – sold out playoffs and that stuff and so it was cool to see that kind of combine.”

Patrick Mahomes Joked Going to the Royals Game Would Cause a ‘Feud’ With Brittany Mahomes

During the bye, Mahomes planned to spend quality time with his family but also wanted to make the Royals’ playoff game happen. “That’s the plan. I have to just – it’s (the) bye week,” the 29-year-old said, “so Brittany’s vacation and me getting to the Royals game will feud for sure.”

Brittany, 29, is pregnant with the couple’s third child, a baby girl. They are already parents to daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 22 months.