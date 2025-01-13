Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Announce Third Child’s Full Name in Birth Date Post

It’s official — Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ third child was born safe and sound on January 12, 2025. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback announced this in collaboration with his wife on Instagram on January 13, with the caption: “•Golden Raye Mahomes• 1/12/25🎀✨.”

33rd Team NFL insider Ari Meirov shared the adorable Instagram post and photo for fans on X, welcoming new baby girl, Golden Raye Mahomes.

Golden Raye will join sister and first daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, as well as brother and lone son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, as Patrick and Brittany continue to grow their family.

From a football perspective, the timing also couldn’t have been more perfect as the Chiefs were on a bye this weekend. Now, with Golden Raye and Brittany both happy and healthy after a successful birth, Patrick Mahomes can focus on KC’s Divisional Round matchup with the Houston Texans.