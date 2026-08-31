Chiefs Claim 323-Pound Defender off Waivers as Omarr Norman-Lott Heads to PUP

After revealing their initial 53-man roster on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs have already made a couple of changes to it just one day later.

Released players from around the NFL went through waivers Monday, going either claimed or unclaimed. The Chiefs had a few of their former players get claimed by other teams, but they also made a couple of their own.

Kansas City Chiefs Claim Rookie DT Bryson Eason off Waivers

In addition to linebacker Jack Pyburn, the Chiefs claimed Eason off waivers as well. Both will automatically go straight to active roster, avoiding the practice squad. Eason signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft this past spring.

At 6-foot-2 and 323 pounds, Eason is a big presence along the defensive line who possesses good run-stuffing ability. He had a lengthy collegiate career at Tennessee, spending six seasons with the program from 2020-2025.

In 61 total games with the Volunteers, Eason recorded 105 total tackles and 4.5 sacks. Chiefs beat reporter Jesse Newell of The Athletic reported that Eason had an impressive training camp with San Francisco, but got lost in the shuffle in a crowded 49ers defensive line group.

Eason Could Provide Insurance for Omarr Norman-Lott

The Chiefs needed some quality depth following the news that Norman-Lott would begin the 2026 regular season on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list. That means he will miss, at minimum, the first four games. Kansas City has an early bye week in Week 5 this year, so it’s possible we see Norman-Lott’s season debut in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Until he returns, veterans Chris Jones and Khyiris Tonga, along with rookie Peter Woods, will get the majority of snaps at defensive tackle. If he can pick things up quickly, Eason could see a small bit of action. There is no concrete timetable for Norman-Lott’s return, as he has yet to participate in any organized practice.

Norman-Lott tore his ACL in a Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders last season. He showed promise before going down, and was touted as one of the most productive pass rushers coming out of college in 2025 with a 18.9% win rate. Norman-Lott and Eason were teammates at Tennessee in 2023 and 2024.