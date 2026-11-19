Taylor Swift invited WNBA star Caitlin Clark into her luxury box at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 18 to watch a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and now Clark has shared an endearing detail about Swift’s reaction as she watched her husband, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, suffer an ankle injury. But Clark, a self-proclaimed lifelong Chiefs fan, said she had the same reaction.

Clark said that Swift was “nervous” watching Kelce hurt his ankle early against the Chargers, Clark revealed on Kelce’s New Heights podcast Wednesday.

The ankle Kelce hurt that October afternoon troubled him again against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 15, putting his availability for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals back in question.

Clark watched from Swift’s suite at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 18 as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Chargers 22-6. Running back Kenneth Walker III rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Kelce’s trouble started on the Chiefs’ opening possession, when Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley tackled him after a screen-pass catch and the tight end’s right ankle bent awkwardly. Trainers taped it, and Kelce returned to finish with four catches for 53 yards. Coach Andy Reid said afterward that Kelce “tweaked his ankle there” and might be sore the next day, as quoted by AtoZ Sports.

On the podcast, Travis Kelce asked Clark if she had seen his brother Jason Kelce’s tailgate that day.

“I did not. That was the first thing Jason asked me when he saw me,” Clark said. “I’m like, ‘How are you? I’m here to cheer on Trav. My season had just ended. I’m not here to work, but Jason, you can work.’”

Kelce had heard she skipped the tailgate because she couldn’t get the pigs.

“If there was a pig race happening, I would have definitely been there. That’s like the most Midwest thing I’ve ever heard of,” Clark said.

Then she brought up the game. “Wasn’t that game closer than it should have been?” Clark asked.

“I feel like we didn’t play very well. I can’t remember. It was so long ago. We ended up winning, but it was like, ah, we could have won by more,” Clark said, using “we” to refer to the Chiefs.

“The Chargers just got their first win, so I’m happy for the Chargers. Shout-out to the Chargers. But no, it was really fun. I don’t think Trav scored in that game, but you had quite a few yards. I think you had a few big catches,” Clark said. “Well, we were nervous because that was when you hurt your ankle early in the game. So I was like, ‘Oh, no.’”

“Exactly when that happened. I forgot. I was like, ‘Something happened during that game,’” Kelce said.

“Yeah. So we were a little nervous up in the box, but Trav persevered, and it was a great game. I’m still undefeated in Chiefs games attended, so …” Clark said.

Kelce said he had forgotten the injury. Clark, by her own telling, had not.

Play

Why Caitlin Clark Joined Taylor Swift in the Suite

Clark sat in the box as Swift’s guest, and the invitation has a history. Swift sent Clark four bags of Eras Tour merchandise with a note praising her as inspiring to watch and inviting her to a Chiefs game, according to Pro Football Network.

Clark, who grew up in Des Moines, Iowa, about three hours from Kansas City, has said the Chiefs were “just the closest NFL team” to her.

She and Swift first sat together on Jan. 18, 2025, when the Chiefs beat the Houston Texans 23-14 in a playoff game and photos showed the two embracing, according to Good Morning America.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Ankle Injury Status

Against the Falcons, Kelce left briefly after tweaking his ankle on a tackle following a 23-yard catch. Reid sat him for part of that game, which Kelce reportedly did not appreciate.

Kelce then practiced fully Wednesday, and Reid said the tight end wants to practice and play every snap. “I want to make sure that thing doesn’t get worse,” the coach said, according to media reports.

If Kelce stays healthy, he will make his 100th appearance at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday against the Cardinals. He leads Kansas City with 512 receiving yards on 35 catches and has two touchdowns.