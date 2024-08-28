Chiefs RB Carson Steele’s Roster Spot in Question After Latest KC Addition

Undrafted rookie running back Carson Steele made it onto the Kansas City Chiefs’ initial 53-player roster. But his spot on the roster is in question after the Chiefs signed veteran running back Samaje Perine to the active roster on August 28, which was first reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The #Chiefs wanted to add more depth at RB and now they get a proven vet in Samaje Perine. https://t.co/kt8CU1l6Dp pic.twitter.com/iQvgiYXeXB — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 28, 2024

Perine, 28, entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick — 114th overall — of the then-Washington Redskins in the 2017 NFL Draft. He is the brother of running back La’Mical Perine, who was on Kansas City’s practice squad during the 2023 season and was elevated for six total games (three regular season, three postseason).

As a player who has only carried the ball over 100 times in a season one time, Perine has primarily been a backup during his eight-year NFL career. However, his ability as a pass catcher out of the backfield could prove to be an asset for Kansas City’s offense. During the 2023 season, Perine caught 50 passes for 455 yards with the Denver Broncos and also averaged 4.5 yards per carry.

Perine could potentially slide into a third-down role for the Chiefs depending on the status of Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Samaje Perine Puts Carson Steele on Roster Bubble

Few people within Chiefs Kingdom didn’t love what they saw from Steele this summer.

With that being said — there’s a strong argument to make that Perine’s presence on the roster could push Steele off of the active roster.

During the 2023 season, the Chiefs had three members of their backfield active for double-digit games. During the 2022 season, the team had four members of the backfield active for double-digit games, but one of them was fullback Michael Burton.

Following the Perine signing, the Chiefs have four RBs on their roster. So, unless Kansas City wants to hold a different number of backs on the active roster than it did last season, one member of the backfield must go.

Steele is listed as a fullback by the Chiefs, but preseason usage proves he will be utilized as an RB much more than he will be as a FB. So, having three regularly active RBs with one occasionally being pulled up from the practice squad on game day could be the route the Chiefs go based on recent history. Kansas City has a lot of depth at tight end and wide receiver this season, which leaves even less of a chance for an RB4 to be on the active roster.

Steele being released and then signing with the Chiefs’ practice squad isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

X Users Reacted to Chiefs Signing Samaje Perine

Users on X — formerly Twitter — reacted to the Chiefs signing Perine.

“Perine was #1 in receiving plus/minus and #4 in YAC+ among running backs last year,” Bryan Knowles of FTN Network wrote. “A legitimate threat as a pass catcher, to a team and coach who know a few things about using running backs in the passing game. GREAT fit.”

“Not a fan before last season but pleasantly surprised at his pass-catching ability,” one person wrote. “Guy had 50 catches for the Broncos, many on 3rd down if I remember correctly. Casualty of too many solid RB’s but one had to go. Well, back to disliking him I guess.”