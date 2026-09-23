Andy Reid Confirms 17-Game Starter Returns to Practice Wednesday

The Kansas City Chiefs return to the practice field Wednesday to begin preparations for their Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Following their Week 2 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, coach Andy Reid reported good news that there were no new injuries. The Chiefs are very healthy overall, and are getting a boost with a starter returning to practice this week.

Kansas City Chiefs S Chamarri Conner Returns to Practice Wednesday

While speaking to the media ahead of Wednesday’s practice, Reid revealed that safety Chamarri Conner will participate in some fashion.

Conner has been sidelined with a knee injury since early on during training camp. He was unable to play in any preseason games, and has missed the first two games of the regular season. It is unknown if he will be a full or limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, but being involved in any capacity is a positive sign for his availability moving forward.

Conner has started 17 games since being selected by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He has primarily played nickelback throughout his career, but has transitioned to full-time safety in 2026. When Conner does return to game action, he should start opposite Alohi Gilman.

Chiefs’ Secondary Is Getting Healthier

Conner’s return, whenever that is, should give Kansas City’s secondary a big boost. Not only is he a versatile player, but him being available also allows defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to be versatile with other defensive backs such as Jaden Hicks and L’Jarius Sneed.

Cornerback Mansoor Delane also has a shot to return in Week 3 against the Dolphins. Delane practiced in full all of last week, and will practice on Wednesday. Reid confirmed that they held Delane out the matchup against the Colts out of an abundance of precaution. One of the biggest obstacles Spagnuolo has faced this season is gelling his secondary together due to injuries.

“One thing that’s a little concerning is the secondary, which is the one group that always needs to be [close],” Spagnuolo said before the start of the regular season. “I’m not sure we’ve had a one-week stretch where we’ve had all the same guys. For a while Mansoor was hurt, then Gilman got hurt for a little bit, now Chamarri’s (Conner) out. It’ll be challenging.”