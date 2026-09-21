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Andy Reid Clears the Air on Mansoor Delane Sitting out vs. Colts

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Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid cleared the air as to why cornerback Mansoor Delane didn't play against the Colts on Sunday night.
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 14: Mansoor Delane #5 of the Kansas City Chiefs makes an interception against Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos during the first quarter in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 14, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs moved to 2-0 on the season after a thrilling overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on “Sunday Night Football.”

While speaking to the media after the game, coach Andy Reid relayed good news as their were no new injuries to report. However, he addressed a key injury that unexpectedly lingered into Week 2.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Addresses Why CB Mansoor Delane Didn’t Play vs. Colts

Delane practiced in full all throughout the week leading up to Sunday night’s game. He was active and suited up, but never entered the game. When asked why, Reid said the plan was for Delane to be an extra and only play if needed.

“[He] was an extra guy,” Reid said. I won’t take anything away from [Kristian] Fulton. He stepped in and did a heck of a job.” I’m glad he (Delane) came out and was there in case we needed him.”

Despite practicing, the Chiefs clearly weren’t comfortable sending Delane back out on the field so soon. If he has another full week of practice heading into Week 3’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins, it figures he’ll have a good shot to return.

Nick Roesch Nick Roesch covers the NFL for Heavy Sports, with a focus on the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Chargers. He previously covered the Chiefs for USA TODAY Sports' Chiefs Wire, and all 32 NFL teams for A to Z Sports. Roesch's career in sports media spans 10 years. More about Nick Roesch

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Andy Reid Clears the Air on Mansoor Delane Sitting out vs. Colts

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