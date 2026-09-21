Andy Reid Clears the Air on Mansoor Delane Sitting out vs. Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs moved to 2-0 on the season after a thrilling overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on “Sunday Night Football.”

While speaking to the media after the game, coach Andy Reid relayed good news as their were no new injuries to report. However, he addressed a key injury that unexpectedly lingered into Week 2.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Addresses Why CB Mansoor Delane Didn’t Play vs. Colts

Delane practiced in full all throughout the week leading up to Sunday night’s game. He was active and suited up, but never entered the game. When asked why, Reid said the plan was for Delane to be an extra and only play if needed.

“[He] was an extra guy,” Reid said. I won’t take anything away from [Kristian] Fulton. He stepped in and did a heck of a job.” I’m glad he (Delane) came out and was there in case we needed him.”

Despite practicing, the Chiefs clearly weren’t comfortable sending Delane back out on the field so soon. If he has another full week of practice heading into Week 3’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins, it figures he’ll have a good shot to return.