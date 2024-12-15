Chiefs Rule Out Starter After Being Helped to Locker Room

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chamarri Conner.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chamarri Conner was ruled out during the first half of the team’s game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15 due to a concussion. The decision came after Conner took a knee in the head and was assisted by trainers as he headed to the locker room.

Conner recorded four tackles before his exit.

Kansas City’s young DB will have five days to work his way through concussion protocol, as the team’s next game is on Saturday, December 21 against the Houston Texans. Based on the typical timeline for a player going through concussion protocol, we might not see Conner again until Week 17, when the Chiefs face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day.