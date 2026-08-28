Chiefs Rookie Report Card: ‘Stellar’ Defender Primed for Big Role Despite Injury

In what the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping will be a bounce-back season after missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade in 2025, their rookie class will be asked to do a lot. It’s rare for a team with expectations this high to have so many rookies in such key roles, but the Chiefs believe they have a winning class that’s ready to contribute right away.

One Chiefs rookie is standing out above the others, though: Peter Woods. The defensive tackle out of Clemson was the second of Kansas City’s two first-round picks, and he’s had a “stellar” camp.

“Woods was stellar early in camp, demonstrating that his athleticism, power and quickness should pair well alongside star pass rusher Chris Jones,” ESPN’s Nate Taylor wrote. “But Woods sustained a left ankle injury right before the preseason opener, which has limited him in the first two exhibition games.”

“Woods is not projected to be a starter, but he should be a factor as a rotational defender on third-down snaps. The Chiefs believe Woods can create pressure on the quarterback by winning one-on-one matchups next to Jones, who is often double-teamed.”

The Kansas City Chiefs Have High Hopes for 2 More Rookies

“Although [first-round pick CB Mansoor Delane] missed a large portion of fully padded practices in camp recovering from a right shoulder injury, he was quite impressive in his preseason debut against the Buccaneers‘ starters,” Taylor said.

“The Chiefs are hoping Delane can be a suitable replacement for All-Pro Trent McDuffie, who was traded to the Rams this offseason. Delane is projected to be a starter in the Week 1 “Monday Night Football” opener against the Broncos.”

“[Second-round ED R Mason Thomas] offers something no other Chiefs edge rusher has — blazing speed. That trait should get Thomas on the field sooner rather than later on clear pass-rushing snaps. He has done well in camp and showed in the preseason he’s capable of pressuring the quarterback with a variety of moves.”

Can the Chiefs Expect These Rookies to Hit the Ground Running?

Showing out in training camp and the preseason is all well and good, but playing in actual NFL games is another matter entirely. No matter how good Delane, Woods, and Thomas look now, there will always be a learning curve once they get into the regular season.

Still, all three of the Chiefs’ top picks are off to promising starts. And that’s not even including some of the other rookies in Kansas City that are having big camps, such as fifth-round WR Cyrus Allen and UDFA RT Kahlil Benson. The Chiefs have every reason to believe in their rookie class.