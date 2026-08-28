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Chiefs Rookie Report Card: ‘Stellar’ Defender Primed for Big Role Despite Injury

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Chiefs rookie DT Peter Woods
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ST JOSEPH, MISSOURI - JULY 26: Peter Woods #99 walks toward the practice field during Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp at Missouri Western State University on July 25, 2026 in St Joseph, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In what the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping will be a bounce-back season after missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade in 2025, their rookie class will be asked to do a lot. It’s rare for a team with expectations this high to have so many rookies in such key roles, but the Chiefs believe they have a winning class that’s ready to contribute right away.

One Chiefs rookie is standing out above the others, though: Peter Woods. The defensive tackle out of Clemson was the second of Kansas City’s two first-round picks, and he’s had a “stellar” camp.

“Woods was stellar early in camp, demonstrating that his athleticism, power and quickness should pair well alongside star pass rusher Chris Jones,” ESPN’s Nate Taylor wrote. “But Woods sustained a left ankle injury right before the preseason opener, which has limited him in the first two exhibition games.”

“Woods is not projected to be a starter, but he should be a factor as a rotational defender on third-down snaps. The Chiefs believe Woods can create pressure on the quarterback by winning one-on-one matchups next to Jones, who is often double-teamed.”

The Kansas City Chiefs Have High Hopes for 2 More Rookies

Chiefs DT Chris Jones
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to the Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“Although [first-round pick CB Mansoor Delane] missed a large portion of fully padded practices in camp recovering from a right shoulder injury, he was quite impressive in his preseason debut against the Buccaneers‘ starters,” Taylor said.

“The Chiefs are hoping Delane can be a suitable replacement for All-Pro Trent McDuffie, who was traded to the Rams this offseason. Delane is projected to be a starter in the Week 1 “Monday Night Football” opener against the Broncos.”

“[Second-round ED R Mason Thomas] offers something no other Chiefs edge rusher has — blazing speed. That trait should get Thomas on the field sooner rather than later on clear pass-rushing snaps. He has done well in camp and showed in the preseason he’s capable of pressuring the quarterback with a variety of moves.”

Can the Chiefs Expect These Rookies to Hit the Ground Running?

Chiefs rookie CB Mansoor Delane
GettyST JOSEPH, MISSOURI – JULY 25: Cornerback Mansoor Delane #5 walks toward the practice field during Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp at Missouri Western State University on July 25, 2026 in St Joseph, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Showing out in training camp and the preseason is all well and good, but playing in actual NFL games is another matter entirely. No matter how good Delane, Woods, and Thomas look now, there will always be a learning curve once they get into the regular season.

Still, all three of the Chiefs’ top picks are off to promising starts. And that’s not even including some of the other rookies in Kansas City that are having big camps, such as fifth-round WR Cyrus Allen and UDFA RT Kahlil Benson. The Chiefs have every reason to believe in their rookie class.

Ethan Woodie is an accomplished sports writer specializing in the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. He's written for Heavy since 2025 and has years of experience writing for NFL Trade Rumors and Pro Football Focus (PFF). Woodie is an expert in draft scouting and his Big Board was included in Arif Hasan's media consensus board for Wide Left in both 2025 and 2026. More about Ethan Woodie

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Chiefs Rookie Report Card: ‘Stellar’ Defender Primed for Big Role Despite Injury

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