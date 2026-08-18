Chiefs Reveal New Injury to Pass Rusher Ashton Gillotte

The bad injury luck keeps piling up for the Kansas City Chiefs. Just two days after returning to practice from a hamstring strain, edge rusher Ashton Gillotte left practice holding the back of his right foot, per Matt Foster. Gillotte was evaluated in the medical tent and did not return to practice.

After practice ended, the Chiefs updated the injury status of several players, including Gillotte. Unsurprisingly, Charles Goldman confirmed Gillotte is dealing with a foot injury. The severity of said injury and his return timeline is unknown as of this writing.

The injury occurred on a one-on-one coverage drill, with Gillotte working against TE Jared Wiley. Single coverage against a tight end is a tough assignment for a defensive lineman, and Wiley was able to gain enough separation to secure the catch, though Gillotte made the immediate tackle. He appeared to injure his foot on the tackle when it got caught up in Wiley’s legs as they both tumbled to the ground.

Ashton Gillotte Is an Important Piece of the Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Line

The Chiefs really can’t afford for Gillotte to miss much time, if any at all. George Karlaftis is an established, reliable starter on one side of the line. Opposite him, however, is much more in flux.

Gillotte is competing with former first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah and rookie second-rounder R Mason Thomas to start in Kansas City’s base defense (recent signee Emmanuel Ogbah could also factor in, but he’s not expected to start). For the most part, it’s been Gillotte and Anudike-Uzomah rotating with the Chiefs’ first unit.

To this point in training camp, it seemed Gillotte was on track to start for the Chiefs. This injury could change that, however, especially if he’s forced to miss significant time.

A former third-round pick out of Louisville, Gillotte is entering his second season in the NFL. As a rookie, he totaled 38 tackles, two sacks, an interception, and a pass defensed, appearing in all 17 games.

Ashton Gillotte Could Bring Exactly What the Chiefs Need

When he’s healthy, Gillotte brings an appealing skillset. He’s big and strong, able to kick inside on passing downs if necessary and can rush from multiple positions. In the run game, he sets a hard edge, but he’s a lot quicker and more athletic than he gets credit for. That speed allows him to make plays outside his area and his hustle is off the charts.

In many ways, he mirrors Karlaftis, though he’s not as polished or that level of athlete. Losing Gillotte would be a major blow to a thin Chiefs defensive front.