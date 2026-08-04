Chiefs Rookie Tackle Pushing for Starting Role With ‘Great Impact’ in Camp

The Kansas City Chiefs may have uncovered a hidden gem in this draft class. Entering training camp, the Chiefs had Josh Simmons and Jaylon Moore penciled in as their starting tackles for the 2026 season. These two seemed so entrenched that backup tackle Wanya Morris requested — and was granted — a trade earlier this summer.

Simmons was a first-round pick in 2025 who only appeared in eight games as a rookie due to personal matters that kept him away from the team. But make no mistake: Simmons has immense potential with the way he moves at his size, and all reports indicate he’s lived up to expectations this summer.

Meanwhile, Moore hasn’t done anything wrong. But he’s losing ground in the right tackle battle to an unexpected contender….

The Kansas City Chiefs Found an Undrafted Gem

Kahlil Benson wasn’t on most draft boards this spring. In fact, he didn’t appear on Arif Hasan’s media consensus board, which ranks the top 300 prospects. The former national champion at Indiana had a decorated college career, beginning with the Hoosiers before transferring to Colorado for a season in 2024.

Benson returned to Indiana for their national title run in 2025 and signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) after the draft. Now, he’s earning first-team reps over Moore, taking all of them during Tuesday’s practice.

“He’s done great,” Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III said of Benson. “We’ve got pads on now and you get to see how well he’s doing out there. He’s going to have a great impact on this team.”

ESPN’s Chiefs beat reporter, Nate Taylor, was likewise impressed with Benson’s performance.

“In the final 11-on-11 period [of Tuesday’s practice], Benson didn’t lose any of the five repetitions with the first-team offense,” Taylor wrote. “His matchups included [edge rusher Felix] Anudike-Uzomah, pass rusher Chris Jones and rookie defensive end R Mason Thomas.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on UDFA Tackle Kahlil Benson

“We’ll give you a chance here to learn, but if you start making [mistakes] consistently, then we’ve got a problem,” Chiefs HC Andy Reid said Monday of Benson. “But he’s been doing a good job. There’s a hiccup here or there, but he fixes them normally.”

Usually when we talk about rookie UDFAs potentially making the final 53-man roster, we’re debating if they can sneak on as core special teamers or depth pieces in developmental roles, with the possibility of earning more reps later in their careers. At this point, the question with Benson isn’t if he’ll make the roster — it’s if he’ll be starting on opening night for the Chiefs.