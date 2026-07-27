Chiefs Coach Eric Bieniemy’s Wife Shot, Details of ‘Serious Injuries’ Revealed

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs coach Eric Bieniemy was shot at her home on Sunday, a new report revealed.

ESPN’s Nate Taylor reported that the 57-year-old Mia Bieniemy was sent to the hospital after the shooting, but no details were revealed on how she was shot.

“According to sources, Mia Bieniemy, 57, has been hospitalized,” Taylor wrote. “Police in Loudoun County, Virginia, confirmed that a person was being treated for ‘serious injuries’ but did not disclose the person’s identity.”

UPDATE: Elijah Bieniemy, the son of the Chiefs coach, was booked into custody on three shooting-related charges. Details here.

Details Emerging on Mia Bieniemy’s Shooting

Taylor’s report noted that Eric Bieniemy had been with the Chiefs in Missouri earlier in the day on Sunday for their training camp practice. The team opened camp on a limited basis on Saturday, calling in rookies and quarterbacks, along with some other positions.

Police were called to respond to the shooting in Virginia later in the evening, the report added.

“Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leah Pau said Monday that police arrived at a home located on the 20000 block of Northpark Drive in Ashburn, Virginia, at 7:32 p.m. ET on Sunday,” Taylor wrote.

According to Loudon County fire dispatch calls, paramedics were called to a report of a woman shot in the chest and arm about 7:30 p.m.

The report did not give any further details on the nature of the shooting or exactly what injuries Mia Bieniemy suffered.

Chiefs Issue Brief Statement on Eric Bieniemy’s Wife

The Chiefs shared a brief statement with ESPN, saying they were “aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family.” Neither Eric Bieniemy nor his family had yet released a statement at the time the news first broke on Monday morning.

Bieniemy returned to the Chiefs as offensive coordinator this offseason, rejoining the team after spending last season as the running backs coach for the Chicago Bears. The Chiefs had an opening after they chose not to renew Matt Nagy’s contract, and head coach Andy Reid called on Bieniemy to return.

“It was hard to pass up when the head man picks up the phone and says, ‘B, let’s get this thing going,’ ” Bieniemy told USA Today Sports in an interview published just after news of the shooting broke on Monday morning.

Reid told USA Today Sports that he was glad to have Bieniemy back, both as a coach and as a leader in the locker room.

“He’s one of the more phenomenal guys I’ve been around as a leader of men,” Reid said. “And he’s doing that. He’s cranking, worked his tail off. Appreciate that. Doesn’t let anything slide by.”

Bieniemy told the outlet that he was excited to get the rest of the players back for the start of full training camp on Tuesday.

“We still have to put everything together,” Bieniemy said. “Part of going to training camp is making sure we can fundamentally grow together as an offensive unit. And then on top of that, just seeing exactly what we have…so we can figure out what’s what. We’ll take it one step at a time.

“That’s the only way you can do it. If not, if you’re trying to skip steps. We’ve got to make sure we can take care of today. That’s all that matters.”