Chiefs Standout Rookie Suffers Apparent Knee Injury in Camp Collision

A promising start to training camp for one Kansas City Chiefs rookie took a sudden and serious turn on Saturday. Wide receiver Cyrus Allen, a fifth-round pick out of Cincinnati and one of the early stars of training camp for the Chiefs, was carted off the practice field with an apparent left knee injury after a collision with another player.

During a special teams drill in which he was playing gunner, Allen collided with CB Kaiir Elam, per ESPN’s Nate Taylor. Allen then stayed down on the field for some time with his helmet off before being helped to the sideline and examined in the medical tent, per The Athletic’s Jesse Newell. He was then carted to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Chiefs should have more information on Allen’s injury after practice.

Cyrus Allen Took an Early Lead in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Wide Receiver Battle

Allen’s injury — should he be forced to miss serious time — is a major blow to the Chiefs’ offense, more than an injury to a rookie fifth-round pick typically would be.

Kansas City’s top two receivers are Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. And Tyquan Thornton is a veteran who’s proven enough to be on the field. But with Rice’s continued injury battles and his off-field issues, the Chiefs are looking for more reliable offensive weapons for QB Patrick Mahomes.

That was tracking to be Allen, who was turning in a fantastic training camp. I liked Allen a lot as a prospect coming out of Cincinnati. He was the best receiver at the Senior Bowl in January and was an odd Scouting Combine snub, but he was an electric route runner with great feel in college.

Those are traits that would make him an excellent pairing with Mahomes, who has a knack for finding ways to get the ball to receivers who get themselves open. The Chiefs are hoping Allen’s injury isn’t serious and he can still make an impact on the field in his rookie season.

Chiefs Need to Bounce Back After a Rough 2025 Season

Allen isn’t the only Kansas City player to suffer an unfortunate injury recently. Mahomes’ 2025 season ended with a serious knee injury that ended the Chiefs’ nine-year run atop the AFC West.

Anyone familiar with the Chiefs under Mahomes isn’t concerned about their ability to bounce back. But the AFC is looking more competitive than ever, and it won’t be an easy task. Even more so if Allen’s season is done.

While Chiefs fans await word on Allen’s status, training camp goes on for Kansas City. And the next man must step up.