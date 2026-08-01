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Chiefs Standout Rookie Suffers Apparent Knee Injury in Camp Collision

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Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 04: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

A promising start to training camp for one Kansas City Chiefs rookie took a sudden and serious turn on Saturday. Wide receiver Cyrus Allen, a fifth-round pick out of Cincinnati and one of the early stars of training camp for the Chiefs, was carted off the practice field with an apparent left knee injury after a collision with another player.

During a special teams drill in which he was playing gunner, Allen collided with CB Kaiir Elam, per ESPN’s Nate Taylor. Allen then stayed down on the field for some time with his helmet off before being helped to the sideline and examined in the medical tent, per The Athletic’s Jesse Newell. He was then carted to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Chiefs should have more information on Allen’s injury after practice.

Cyrus Allen Took an Early Lead in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Wide Receiver Battle

Kansas City Chiefs rookie WR Cyrus Allen at Cincinnati

GettySTILLWATER, OK – OCTOBER 18: Wide receiver Cyrus Allen #4 of the Cincinnati Bearcats (now of the Kansas City Chiefs) scores a 26-yard touchdown on a catch against safety Parker Robertson #8 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium on October 18, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Allen’s injury — should he be forced to miss serious time — is a major blow to the Chiefs’ offense, more than an injury to a rookie fifth-round pick typically would be.

Kansas City’s top two receivers are Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. And Tyquan Thornton is a veteran who’s proven enough to be on the field. But with Rice’s continued injury battles and his off-field issues, the Chiefs are looking for more reliable offensive weapons for QB Patrick Mahomes.

That was tracking to be Allen, who was turning in a fantastic training camp. I liked Allen a lot as a prospect coming out of Cincinnati. He was the best receiver at the Senior Bowl in January and was an odd Scouting Combine snub, but he was an electric route runner with great feel in college.

Those are traits that would make him an excellent pairing with Mahomes, who has a knack for finding ways to get the ball to receivers who get themselves open. The Chiefs are hoping Allen’s injury isn’t serious and he can still make an impact on the field in his rookie season.

Chiefs Need to Bounce Back After a Rough 2025 Season

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

GettyST JOSEPH, MISSOURI – JULY 26: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 participates during Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp at Missouri Western State University on July 25, 2026 in St Joseph, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Allen isn’t the only Kansas City player to suffer an unfortunate injury recently. Mahomes’ 2025 season ended with a serious knee injury that ended the Chiefs’ nine-year run atop the AFC West.

Anyone familiar with the Chiefs under Mahomes isn’t concerned about their ability to bounce back. But the AFC is looking more competitive than ever, and it won’t be an easy task. Even more so if Allen’s season is done.

While Chiefs fans await word on Allen’s status, training camp goes on for Kansas City. And the next man must step up.

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Ethan Woodie is an accomplished sports writer specializing in the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. He's written for Heavy since 2025 and has years of experience writing for NFL Trade Rumors and Pro Football Focus (PFF). Woodie is an expert in draft scouting and his Big Board was included in Arif Hasan's media consensus board for Wide Left in both 2025 and 2026. More about Ethan Woodie

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Chiefs Standout Rookie Suffers Apparent Knee Injury in Camp Collision

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