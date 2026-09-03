Chiefs Face ‘Frightening’ Outlook on Key Offensive Lineman

The Kansas City Chiefs have more than a week until the start of the regular season, but could already have a cause for concern on their offensive line.

Left tackle Josh Simmons has been out for more than a month with a back injury, leading to worries for his availability in Week 1 if the problem persists. SI.com writer Joshua Schulman suggested the team may need to start considering contingency plans in case he’s unable to play.

Worries Raising for Josh Simmons

As Schulman noted, it’s growing concerning how long Simmons has been sidelined by the injury.

“Simmons hasn’t practiced since the final week of training camp in St. Joseph, which isn’t unusual for a banged up first-string player the team desperately needs active for Week 1, but it’s a bit frightening nonetheless,” Schulman wrote.

Schulman noted that Simmons could have an especially tricky recovery given the nature of his injury.

“Back injuries are some of the most complex an athlete can deal with. Even if the pain isn’t substantial, it could linger for quite some time and turn into something debilitating if it worsens. That would obviously be even worse for K.C. given everything they’ve invested in Simmons, so you can’t blame the coaching staff for playing it safe.”

Schulman suggested the best-case scenario — that the Chiefs are keeping him out as a precaution, and Simmons will be ready to start in Week 1 — remains a strong possibility. But the alternative is worrying as well. He predicted the team would move Jaylon Moore over to right tackle if Simmons can’t start the season, but a bigger question would arise if it stretches beyond a week or two.

“The bigger issue with a back injury like Simmons’ isn’t whether he misses the first or second week of the year, it’s whether it follows him into the middle of the season,” Schulman wrote. “An issue that appears manageable now could become much more problematic after several weeks of 280-pound linemen crashing into you every play.”

Chiefs in Wait-and-See Mode for Josh Simmons

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided an update on Simmons on Wednesday, though it didn’t offer much clarity on his return. Reid said he is still working through the tricky injury and the team would need to make a final evaluation once he’s had more time to recover.

“He had the back checked,” Reid said. “There’s a spot in there that flared up. Now you got to sit here and wait until that thing calms down. He’s been here working out and doing the rehab stuff. We’ll just see where it goes.”