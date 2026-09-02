Chiefs HC Andy Reid Gives Josh Simmons Injury Update

The Kansas City Chiefs hit the practice field on Wednesday.

They are roughly a week and a half away from hosting the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football” in Week 1’s season opener. The Chiefs will have their hands full after Denver took a big step forward last season, going all the way to the AFC Championship game.

Kansas City Chiefs LT Josh Simmons Held out of Wednesday’s Practice

Head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media (H/T Harold Kuntz) following Wednesday’s practice, and revealed that Simmons did not participate. Simmons has not practiced for weeks due to a back injury, which also caused him to miss the Chiefs’ final two preseason games.

“He had the back checked,” Reid said. “There’s a spot in there that flared up. Now you got to sit here and wait until that thing calms down. He’s been here working out and doing the rehab stuff. We’ll just see where it goes.”

As the season-opener inches closer, concern over Simmons’ availability for that game continues to grow. The Chiefs may keep being cautious with him for the remainder of this week, but if Simmons doesn’t return to practice early next week, it’s tough to imagine he will suite up against Denver.

Chiefs Getting a Look at Other Options at LT With Simmons Out

Reid went on to say that other offensive tackles are getting valuable practice reps with Simmons out.

“The other guys are doing a nice job in there,” Reid said. “You got to see the other linemen in there. It was good to see our guys roll without Josh in there, and it was also nice to see the new guys get a practice in, too.”

If Simmons does have to miss a start, it is likely either Jaylon Moore or Kahlil Benson would start in his place. Moore started several games at left tackle during Simmons’ personal leave absence last season.

Benson, who Kansas City signed as an undrafted free agent during the offseason, saw some snaps at LT during the preseason. The Chiefs also got their first look at new offensive linemen Diego Pounds and Joshua Ezeudu on Wednesday, who were acquired via trade following the conclusion of preseason.