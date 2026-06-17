Chiefs Face Stefon Diggs Prediction Amid Rashee Rice Uncertainty

The Kansas City Chiefs have Rashee Rice back in the fold after his 30-day jail sentence came to an end this week, but one NFL analyst believes the ongoing uncertainty over his status could lead the team to add an All-Pro receiver as insurance.

SI.com insider Albert Breer noted that Rice’s return leads to a fully intact wide receiving corps for the Chiefs, but “reliability” questions remain as Rice has dealt with injuries and faces the possibility of another suspension. Breer suggested the Chiefs could hit the open market to land the top available receiver for some help on offense — Stefon Diggs.

Rashee Rice’s Situation Could Prompt Chiefs to Find Help

Breer noted that the Chiefs are still expecting Rice to take on a major role, even after his interrupted rehab to serve a 30-day jail sentence. Rice originally had the option to choose when to serve the sentence, which came from last year’s felony conviction from a street-racing incident, but a failed drug test last month prompted it to start immediately.

Breer suggested that the Chiefs could look to Diggs for another option on offense, especially if it comes in the form of a low-risk signing.

“Rashee Rice was released from jail Tuesday, and the Chiefs have an interesting summer ahead at his position,” Breer wrote. “They were counting on him to be their top wide receiver, with Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton the other guys figuring to play big roles. Given the reliability question there with Rice, the idea of kicking the tires on someone like Stefon Diggs sure would make some sense.”

Diggs had faced his own uncertainty heading into the offseason, facing a charge that he assaulted a former personal chef, but he was acquitted in a trial last month. The league also announced that Diggs would not face further discipline, clearing the way for a fully healthy and exonerated receiver to find a new team for 2026.

Chiefs Could Face Competition for Stefon Diggs

Now that his trial has ended and the NFL has taken a suspension off the table, many NFL analysts believe Diggs will find a robust market. Reporter Connor Orr of SI.com suggested that the Los Angeles Rams could join the Chiefs in pursuing the former All-Pro.

“The 32-year-old veteran, who played 17 games last season, caught more than 85 balls and scored four touchdowns for the Patriots, will be a valuable WR3 option for Sean McVay’s offense or a trusted fill-in for the Chiefs as the team navigates the increasing unreliability of Rashee Rice,” Orr wrote.

Other teams have been connected to Diggs, including speculation that he could return to the Buffalo Bills. Diggs has hinted about going back to his former team, which had traded him to the Houston Texans in 2024.

While Diggs has played for three teams over the last three seasons, the Chiefs could use a steady veteran as a target for Patrick Mahomes, who will be returning from a season-ending knee injury. The Chiefs struggled on offense throughout the 2025 season, leading to the team missing the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade.