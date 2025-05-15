Chiefs Faced With Notable Setback for 2025

The Kansas City Chiefs obviously had a strong season in 2024, rounding out the regular season with a 15-2 record and at the top of the AFC West. It’s nothing news for the Chiefs, either, since this is the team that was famous going for a three-peat in the Super Bowl in January, but they sadly fell short to the Philadelphia Eagles.

That Super Bowl loss was a heartbreaker for the Chiefs and their loyal followers, but a new season is up ahead, and the team is doing plenty of preparation to get ready for a new year. That’s in their control, but what isn’t in their control is the difficulty of the teams they play. While there are plenty of positives for the Kansas City Chiefs going into the upcoming season, it’s not all good. The NFL has released its predicted “strength of schedule” for all 32 NFL teams, and the strength of schedule is similar to earlier reports that have been released indicating the difficulty of each NFL team’s schedules for 2025. It brings some difficult news for the Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Strength of Schedule

Usually, the strongest teams in the NFL get faced with the most difficult schedules, but not always. According to the NFL’s post with Caesars Sports, the Chiefs have the 11th most difficult schedule in the NFL for 2025. That’s not ideal, but it certainly could be worse, especially considering that the Chiefs were one of the top teams last season.

Meanwhile, the New York Giants, despite being tied for the worst record in the NFL for 2024, have the hardest schedule for the upcoming season. Not fair, right? The New York Giants are followed by the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions, who are both tied at No. 2. The Philadelphia Eagles are at No. 4, followed by the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. The reason the Vikings, Bears, Lions and Packers all have difficult schedules is because of the strength of the NFC North.

Of course, just because the Chiefs have a more difficult schedule for 2025 than most of the NFL teams, that doesn’t mean the team will have a losing season.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers totally lucked out and have the easiest schedule in the league. The New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots also have among the easiest schedules for 2025.

Followers Respond to NFL Strength of Schedule

After the NFL posted their strength of schedule, followers took to X to comment on the NFL’s post.

Some of the followers noted that the San Francisco 49ers got handed an easy schedule and said that was not a surprise. “League giving 49ers easiest SOS, what a shock,” one follower stated on X. “Niners superbowl here we come,” another stated.

Others commented on the New York Giants having the toughest schedule for 2025. “It’s not a shock that the Giants have the hardest,” one follower stated. “What did the Giants do to deserve this?!” another said along with a skull emoji. “Really had to give the Giants the hardest schedule? Bad enough already…” another stated.