Chiefs’ 2025 Schedule Release: Insiders Provide Early Leaks

The full Kansas City Chiefs’ 2025 schedule will be released by 7 p.m. (CST) on May 14, but early leaks have begun pouring in ahead of time — starting with Week 1.

According to Front Office Sports, the Chiefs will kick off the season against the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, September 5. The international opener is expected to begin at 7:15 p.m. (CST).

“The league is closing in on an agreement to have the Google-owned YouTube, distributors of the residential version of NFL Sunday Ticket, carry the Sept. 5 game in Brazil involving the Chargers as the home team,” Front Office Sports also relayed on May 9.

Per FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Week 2 won’t get any easier, as Kansas City heads home for an Arrowhead opener and Super Bowl rematch against the reigning NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles. Schultz reported this as the FOX game of the week, with a kickoff time of 3:25 p.m. (CST).

In Week 3, according to Schultz, once again, the Chiefs will head to East Rutherford, New Jersey, facing the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

Schultz also reported another Sunday Night Football matchup between the Chiefs and Detroit Lions in Week 6, and The Athletic’s KC insider Nate Taylor reported on the stretch of outings (or lack thereof) from Week 8 through Week 10.

“Here’s an interesting stretch of the Chiefs’ 2025 schedule,” Taylor said on X. “Week 8: bye. Week 9: at Buffalo [Bills] (CBS). Week 10: [Monday Night Football] vs. the Washington [Commanders] (ESPN).”

Finally, the NFL confirmed a Thanksgiving afternoon matchup at the Dallas Cowboys and the Chiefs confirmed Christmas night vs. the Denver Broncos.

Reported Chiefs’ 2025 Schedule in Order, So Far

Below is the reported Chiefs’ 2025 schedule so far.

Week 1: vs. Chargers in Brazil (Friday, Sept. 5 at 7:15 p.m. CST).

Week 2: vs. Eagles (Sunday, Sept. 14 at 3:25 p.m. CST).

Week 3: at Giants (Sunday Night Football, Sept. 21 at 7:20 p.m. CST).

Week 4: N/A.

Week 5: N/A.

Week 6: vs. Lions (Sunday Night Football, Oct. 12 at 7:20 p.m. CST).

Week 7: N/A.

Week 8: BYE.

Week 9: at Bills (Sunday, Nov. 2 on CBS, time unknown).

Week 10: vs. Commanders (Monday Night Football, Nov. 10 at 7:15 p.m. CST).

Week 11: N/A.

Week 12: N/A.

Week 13: at Cowboys (Thursday, Nov. 27 on Thanksgiving at 3:30 p.m. CST).

Week 14: N/A.

Week 15: N/A.

Week 16: N/A.

Week 17: vs. Broncos (Thursday Night Football on Christmas, Dec. 25 at 7:15 p.m. CST).

Week 18: N/A.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. CHECK BACK FOR MORE INFORMATION.