Speedy Former Chiefs WR Signs With Conference Rival

A speedy wide receiver who started his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs has moved on to a conference rival.
The Buffalo Bills announced on Monday that they signed Mac Dalena, who signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent last year before bouncing around the league. He will now have the chance to compete for a roster spot in a crowded wide receiver room, while the Chiefs are being urged to bring on more help for their pass-catching group.
Mac Dalena Moving On
As the Bills noted, Dalena is still looking for an NFL opportunity after a strong collegiate career.
“Dalena spent most of the offseason with the Jets. He was picked up as an undrafted free agent by the Chiefs in 2025 and also had a brief stint with the Seahawks,” the team noted.
“The WR spent five seasons at Fresno State (2020-24). He played in 59 games and totaled 126 catches, 1,761 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. The WR recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2024.”
Dalena failed to stand out among Kansas City’s wide receiver group last offseason, making just two receptions for nine yards across three preseason games.
Dalena had earned some buzz coming out of college, running a time of 4.36 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Fresno State’s pro day last year. He earned some mixed reviews from NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein, who noted that he had the potential to grow into an NFL slot receiver.
“Undersized receiver with good senior production. Dalena has good straight-line speed and was a strong tester across the board at his pro day,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s tough in traffic and can catch when contested, using every inch of his length to bring the ball in from outside of his frame. However, he’s not very sudden underneath to separate and lacks the overall length to win 50/50 balls down the field. While he has experience at all three receiver positions, Dalena will have to prove he can get open from the slot to make a roster.”
Chiefs May Need More Wide Receiver Help
The Chiefs were relatively quiet with their wide receiver group this offseason, returning largely the same group as last season. But SI.com’s Albert Breer suggested that the uncertainty around Rashee Rice — who was sent to jail to serve a 30-day sentence just after getting knee surgery — could prompt the team to look for more help.
“The uncertainty around Rice certainly would put the Chiefs in the market for insurance, and from that perspective Stefon Diggs would make a ton of sense,” Breer wrote. “He’s healthy, was productive last year, has played against the Chiefs’ championship teams of the recent past, and could be a crafty plug-and-play piece for Patrick Mahomes & Co.”
Breer added that the Chiefs could be in the market for a reunion with Tyreek Hill, but only after the veteran wide receiver has proven that he’s fully recovered from the knee injury that cut short his 2025 season.
“Hill, to me, would be a little bit of a long-range idea, just in that you’d want to see him coming out of that catastrophic injury, and know he’s going to be able to at least be in the neighborhood of the kind of player he was,” Breer wrote. “I don’t know one way or the other if he will be.”
Speedy Former Chiefs WR Signs With Conference Rival