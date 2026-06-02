Speedy Former Chiefs WR Signs With Conference Rival

“Undersized receiver with good senior production. Dalena has good straight-line speed and was a strong tester across the board at his pro day,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s tough in traffic and can catch when contested, using every inch of his length to bring the ball in from outside of his frame. However, he’s not very sudden underneath to separate and lacks the overall length to win 50/50 balls down the field. While he has experience at all three receiver positions, Dalena will have to prove he can get open from the slot to make a roster.”

Chiefs May Need More Wide Receiver Help

The Chiefs were relatively quiet with their wide receiver group this offseason, returning largely the same group as last season. But SI.com’s Albert Breer suggested that the uncertainty around Rashee Rice — who was sent to jail to serve a 30-day sentence just after getting knee surgery — could prompt the team to look for more help.

“The uncertainty around Rice certainly would put the Chiefs in the market for insurance, and from that perspective Stefon Diggs would make a ton of sense,” Breer wrote. “He’s healthy, was productive last year, has played against the Chiefs’ championship teams of the recent past, and could be a crafty plug-and-play piece for Patrick Mahomes & Co.”

Breer added that the Chiefs could be in the market for a reunion with Tyreek Hill, but only after the veteran wide receiver has proven that he’s fully recovered from the knee injury that cut short his 2025 season.

“Hill, to me, would be a little bit of a long-range idea, just in that you’d want to see him coming out of that catastrophic injury, and know he’s going to be able to at least be in the neighborhood of the kind of player he was,” Breer wrote. “I don’t know one way or the other if he will be.”