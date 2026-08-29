Chiefs Melvin Smith Exits Seahawks Game With Painful Injury

Melvin Smith Jr. exited the Kansas City Chiefs preseason finale with a rib injury Friday night, adding fresh uncertainty just days before roster cuts.

The second-year cornerback has to finalize his case for a 53-man roster spot from the training room now, with the deadline looming two days after the Seattle Seahawks game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Smith went down after making a tackle and did not get up right away. He was seen down on the field, according to Chiefs reporter Charles Goldman, before being helped off to the medical tent.

Smith “looked to be in a lot of pain after that tackle,” reported Kansas City Star reporter Sam McDowell. He was taken to the blue medical tent for further evaluation before Kansas City ruled him out for the night.

Melvin Smith Jr.’s Injury Scare Against Seattle

Early word from the sideline was murky. Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star initially described the injury as appearing to affect Smith’s hand, before the club’s official designation arrived.

The Chiefs settled the confusion themselves. “CB Melvin Smith has been ruled out (ribs),” the team announced, as quoted by the Kansas City Chiefs’ official account. Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest confirmed the same news moments later, writing that Smith was done for the remainder of the game, according to Derrick.

No further word emerged on the mechanism of the injury or its severity. Kansas City has not indicated whether Smith suffered a bruised rib or something more serious, and no timeline has been attached to his recovery.

What Rib Injury Means for Chiefs Roster Bubble

Smith’s timing could not be worse. He has taken snaps with both the first and second-team defense throughout training camp and entered the preseason finale squarely in the mix for a roster spot, according to McDowell.

The Chiefs must trim their roster to 53 players within days of the Seahawks game, a Sunday deadline that leaves little room for injured bubble players to make their case on tape. A rib injury, even a minor one, can sideline a defensive back from practice reps at the exact moment coaches are finalizing cuts.

Smith signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Arkansas after the 2025 draft. He spent most of last season on the practice squad before the Chiefs elevated him to the active roster in late December, entering 2026 as a longshot fighting for a real role in the secondary.

At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Smith built his case largely through depth snaps and special teams reps during camp, the kind of production that rarely draws headlines but often decides which fringe players survive final cuts. Losing practice time now works against him in a secondary already crowded with competition.

That path from practice squad to active roster last December put him on Kansas City’s books for the stretch run, but it never guaranteed him a defined role. Friday’s injury adds one more variable to a roster competition that was already tight heading into cutdown weekend.