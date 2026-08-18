Chiefs $11 Million Wide Receiver Exits Practice on Cart With Injury Tuesday

The Kansas City Chiefs received an injury scare Tuesday when an $11-million wide receiver exited practice on a cart.

A report at about 11:10 am CT by ESPN’s Nate Taylor, citing information from the Chiefs, said that Thornton had suffered a “strained hamstring.” With the severity of the hamstring injury not immediately clear, the receiver’s sudden departure leaves the Chiefs awaiting an update that could have significant implications for their offense.

That receiver is Tyquan Thornton, who spent time in the medical tent before walking under his own power to the cart, then rode off the practice field from the sideline, according to injury analyst Jeff Mueller, a physical therapist who tracks NFL camps. The specific nature of Thornton’s injury or its severity had not been officially confirmed as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Tyquan Thornton’s Cart Exit and What’s Still Unknown

ESPN‘s Nate Taylor was among the first to report the scene, writing that Thornton “just left the practice fields in the front of the cart,” and adding that the reason was unclear. Kansas City Star reporter Pete Sweeney confirmed the wide receiver’s exit from another vantage point, describing simply that Thornton “left practice in the front of the cart.” KSHB’s Matt Foster captured video of the moment, and FOX4’s Taylor Burr noted Thornton had spent time in the medical tent before the cart ride arrived.

None of the reports made public so far include a team statement, or a specific diagnosis, and Kansas City has not commented publicly on Thornton’s status. Reporters are awaiting a statement after practice from coach Andy Reid. Mueller noted that undrafted receiver Cyrus Allen could see a bump in reps if Thornton’s absence stretches beyond a day or two.

Thornton’s Contract and Injury History

Thornton signed a two-year, $11 million contract with Kansas City in March, including a $4 million signing bonus and $7.4 million guaranteed, according to a Spotrac breakdown of his terms. His 2026 cap hit sits at $3.5 million against a dead-cap figure of $7.4 million if Kansas City were to move on.

Availability has been the recurring theme of Thornton’s career long before Tuesday’s apparent injury. The New England Patriots drafted him 50th overall out of Baylor in 2022, and a fractured clavicle in August of that year put him on injured reserve before he’d played a single official snap. A shoulder injury shelved him again in 2023, limiting him to nine games. He signed with Kansas City’s practice squad in November 2024 after New England released him, then re-signed with the Chiefs this past March.

Last season delivered the best stretch of Thornton’s four-year career before a Week 15 concussion ended it early. He caught 19 passes for 438 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games, a 23.1-yard average that topped every full season he’s played, according to NFL.com’s official career statistics page. He added 475 yards on 18 kickoff returns. Thornton has recorded 58 career catches for 823 yards and five touchdowns across 42 games between New England and Kansas City.

The Chiefs entered camp with Thornton penciled in as their No. 3 receiver behind Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, a role he already appeared to have claimed by starting Kansas City’s preseason opener. Losing him for any real stretch would thin a receiver room that leans on Rice and Worthy for volume and push extra reps toward younger options such as Allen, Jalen Royals and Nikko Remigio. Kansas City’s offense depends on vertical speed to stretch opposing defenses for Patrick Mahomes, and Thornton, who ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash out of Baylor, supplies that style of threat.