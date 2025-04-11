Chiefs Face ‘Dilemma’ When It Comes to Pursuit of Popular Draft Target

Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons has been mocked to the Kansas City Chiefs often throughout the 2025 NFL Draft process.

Last night on April 10, KC finally confirmed that they are at least interested enough in Simmons to bring him in for a top 30 visit. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the news on X, relaying that Simmons’ Chiefs visit would be on Friday, April 11.

As Chiefs Digest beat reporter Matt Derrick pointed out, the purpose of Simmons’ top 30 visit is likely to check out his “medicals and the health of his knee.” But according to the opinion of A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman, there’s an issue with the plan of those projecting Simmons to KC.

“This is all about the Chiefs checking out his progress from the knee injury,” Goldman reiterated on X. Adding that “the dilemma [is] if he checks out without hesitation or pause, he should be long gone by pick No. 31.”

And on the flip side, if Simmons doesn’t check out “without hesitation or pause,” should KC general manager Brett Veach spend a first-round pick on him?

Potential Chiefs NFL Draft Target Josh Simmons Ranks 3rd for Offensive Tackle Position Within ‘The Beast’

The Athletic’s lead NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler finally released his annual comprehensive draft guide, “The Beast,” earlier this week. His ranking of Simmons tells you all you need to know about the Chiefs getting him at No. 31 overall.

According to Brugler, the Ohio State product is the third-best natural O-tackle in this class behind potential top 10 picks Will Campbell and Armand Membou. The 6-foot-5 Simmons also ranks 20th overall on Brugler’s big board.

Here’s what Brugler had to say about Simmons:

A two-year starter at Ohio State, Simmons lined up at left tackle in former offensive coordinator Chip Kelly’s diverse run game (gap/zone, pin-pulls, counters, etc.). After two seasons at San Diego State, he transferred to Columbus and blossomed while moving from right tackle to left tackle the past two seasons. Simmons was on pace over the first five games of the 2024 season to be an All-American and looked like a strong contender for OT1 in the draft class, but he suffered a non-contact knee injury in mid-October, which sidelined him for the rest of the season. Simmons explodes out of his stance in pass protection and plays with knee-bend, balance and calmness to govern his movements, shoot his hands and stay square to pass rushers. He isn’t an overpowering mauler in the run game, but Kelly’s offense highlighted Simmons’ range when executing pulls, reaches, traps, etc. Overall, Simmons is a nimble, coordinated pass protector with tremendous athletic poise and the body control to be a long-term starting left tackle in the NFL. His pro projection hinges on medical feedback.

Josh Simmons Would Be Ideal Fit for Chiefs, & Vice Versa

There’s a reason so many analysts and writers have predicted Simmons to the Chiefs. Quite frankly, they’re the perfect fit for one another in a dream scenario.

From KC’s perspective, Simmons could finally solve the long-term issue at left tackle. Meanwhile, on the flip side, the Jaylon Moore signing would allow the incoming rookie to really take his time as he recovers from knee surgery.

In theory, he could even redshirt year one and learn the offense if all goes well with Moore. Or serve as more of a depth piece in the early stages of his career.

That plan would make sense for the Chiefs, and it would also be in line with Simmons’ best interest health-wise — even if the youngster would prefer to play.

Having said all of that, would the rest of the NFL really let Kansas City secure their dream draft target yet again? It can be difficult to predict what will happen on draft night, but Simmons falling to the end of round one still feels like a pipe dream.