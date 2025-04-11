Chiefs Look Into WR With ‘Explosive Speed’ Ahead of NFL Draft: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs love adding speed in the NFL draft, and Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton would provide just that.

The Draft Network’s Justin Melo interviewed Felton ahead of the 2025 draft, and the wideout revealed that the Chiefs have shown interest in him via virtual meeting.

Melo relayed this information on X on April 10, stating: “@TerpsFootball WR Tai Felton produced 96 [receptions for] 1,124 [yards and] 9 [touchdowns] in 2024! 40 [time]: 4.37. [Vertical]: 39.5. Broad [jump]: 10’10.” Production, size, athleticism 👀.”

He added that Felton has an upcoming “workout” with the Buffalo Bills. As well as “recent virtual [meetings]” with the Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans and New York Giants.

“It’s a daily process,” Felton told Melo. “I had Pro Day meetings, both before and after. I’ve been on virtual meetings with at least half the league since the NFL Combine ended. Phone calls, Zooms with the Chiefs, Broncos, Commanders, Cardinals, Titans, and Giants. Coaches are talking ball and trying to get to know me.”

Felton also noted that he met with representatives of the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams at his pro day.

“It’s been a busy process,” he concluded. “I’ve had 10 Zooms in the last few weeks.”

Maryland’s Tai Felton Described as ‘Natural Field-Stretcher,’ Ranked 19th for 2025 WR Class

The Athletic’s lead draft expert Dane Brugler ranked Felton 19th for the 2025 WR class. The Maryland product did not rank in Brugler’s top 100 within his draft guide, “The Beast,” and the analyst credited him with a fourth- or fifth-round grade.

At 6-foot-1, Brugler scouted Felton as “a natural field-stretcher.”

“Felton can stay in the corner’s pocket before pulling away at the last moment, although his success rate was just 28.6 percent (eight catches on 28 targets) on throws of more than 20 yards in 2024,” he went on. Adding that Felton “can avoid contact with his quick feet, but his mediocre play strength stands out and hurts his ability to play through contact mid-route and at the catch point.”

“Overall, Felton has the explosive speed to be a weapon in the quick game and downfield, which gives him NFL starting potential as a Z receiver,” Brugler projected. “His special teams experience will only boost his chances of cementing a spot on an NFL depth chart.”

Potential Chiefs NFL Draft Target Tai Felton Speaks to the NFL ‘Interest’ He’s Been Receiving From Different Teams

You heard Brugler describe Felton. But the wide receiver gave fans his own opinion about what makes his game so special while speaking with Melo.

“I’m going to be an all-around football player,” Felton replied when asked what type of impact interested suitors can expect.

“I can play a big role on special teams as well,” he explained. “I feel like my experience on special teams really increases my value in this draft class. It shows the type of player I am.”

Finally, Felton expressed that “I’m ready to contribute any way possible to a team in a positive way. I can play gunner on special teams. I can return kicks and punts. Of course, I’m going to be a huge asset as a receiver as well. I’m a complete receiver. I can turn a quick out route or a hitch route into a touchdown. I can take the top off the defense. I’m an all-around football player in this pre-draft process.”

With deep threat playmaker Hollywood Brown signed to another one-year deal, it’s possible the Chiefs could bring in a rookie like Felton to learn behind him and contribute on special teams.