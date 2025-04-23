Chiefs Linked to Draft Riser RB at No. 31 Overall: Insider

The Kansas City Chiefs are “doing late homework” on Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

“The Chiefs conducted a virtual call with Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson on Tuesday,” Fowler relayed on April 23, just one day before the draft. “Head coach Andy Reid was part of the call.”

pic.twitter.com/39wIeWH9uP — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 23, 2025

Fowler also noted that “Henderson is considered a riser, and the Chiefs, who could be looking for more explosion in the backfield, are doing late homework on the position.”

Henderson is considered a late first or early second rounder by most assessments. Meaning if KC wanted him, they’d likely have to select him at No. 31 overall barring some sort of trade down.

TreVeyon Henderson’s Strengths Fits Chiefs’ Need at Running Back

The Chiefs already have two early down running backs, between Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt. Sure, Pacheco is more of a home run threat while Hunt has turned into a short-yardage bruiser later in his career, but neither is really a dynamic pass-catching option.

That’s what Henderson would add to this offense — and in more ways than one.

Some of Henderson’s greatest strengths align with what Kansas City wants, and needs, out of their third-down back.

Per The Athletic’s lead draft expert Dane Brugler, Henderson is an “outstanding pass catcher with tracking/plucking skills,” a “trusted blocker” in pass protection, and an “unselfish teammate” and 2024 team captain. He “easily uncovers when lined up man-to-man with linebackers in space,” which aligns with Patrick Mahomes’ “keep the play alive” mentality.

Oh, by the way, ball security is also the name of Henderson’s game — something Coach Reid will surely love. Henderson “fumbled only twice in four years (zero times in past two seasons), [and] Ohio State recovered both,” Brugler informed.

All of this directly hits on traits that KC looks for in their pass-catching running backs, and we haven’t even gotten to Henderson’s rushing ability yet.

Brugler praised Henderson’s “instant acceleration to fly through holes or outrace pursuit on outside zone,” lateral bounce and ability to lane shift on a dime, and consistency staying behind pads to “pinball off contact and finish forward.”

At Ohio State, Henderson was paired with fellow 2025 RB prospect Quinshon Judkins, so he’s already used to a committee role. In 2024, the dual threat weapon ran for 1,016 yards on the ground while also achieving 284 yards through the air. He found the end zone 48 times over the course of his collegiate career.

Chiefs Not the Only Team Interested in TreVeyon Henderson in NFL Draft

According to Fowler, the Chiefs could have some competition for Henderson at the back of round one.

“Several teams are anticipating a run on RBs at some point,” the ESPN insider wrote within a follow-up article. “North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton could go earlier than expected. An executive said he believes Denver (No. 20) could be a pivot point for running backs.”

“Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson could also go earlier than most think,” Fowler went on. “Enough teams have him very high on their RB board, meaning late Round 1 isn’t totally out of the question.”

“Contenders” for Henderson — according to Fowler — include the Houston Texans, Chiefs and Washington Commanders. The latter sits just a couple picks ahead of Kansas City in the draft order at No. 29 overall.