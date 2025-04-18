Chiefs Hosted Popular 6-Foot-5 Draft Target Just Before Deadline: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs snuck one final prospect visit in ahead of the NFL draft.

On April 17, according to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler, “the [New York] Jets, [Green Bay] Packers & Chiefs hosted Washington State OT Esa Pole (6’5”, 320 [pounds], 34” arm) for a pre-draft visit, per source.”

Fowler also noted that the very popular Pole has received “significant interest” from the Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens.

Pole is an intriguing offensive tackle talent that should come off the board a little later in the draft. And it’s not just his 6-foot-5 height.

Per Fowler, the Washington State product “failed to allow a sack in 498 pass pro snaps in [2024].” And his plus athleticism has a lot to do with that.

Potential Chiefs NFL Draft Target Esa Pole Is a Former Basketball Player That Has ‘Light Feet’

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler scouted Pole within his comprehensive draft guide, “The Beast,” pointing out what makes him such a promising pass protector.

“A former basketball player, Pole moves with light feet for a human his size,” Brugler began. “That talent is evident in pass protection, an area in which he took a major jump between his junior and senior seasons.”

“[Pole] shows the basic understanding of how to use his hands in all areas, but the muscle memory is still new as he figures out how to counter or recover from compromised situations,” the draft expert continued.

With all that in mind, Brugler did warn that “Pole is still very much a work in progress and needs to bank valuable experience.”

“At the end of the day, though, nimble athletes with his size and strength are tough to find,” he concluded. “[Pole] is worth a draft pick as a developmental option and practice squad candidate.”

Brugler graded Pole as a likely sixth- or seventh-round prospect in 2025. He ranked the big athletic blocker 19th for all offensive tackles.

How High Will Chiefs Draft Offensive Tackle in 2025?

Whether or not Kansas City drafts someone like Pole depends on two things.

One, how high the Chiefs choose to bolster their O-tackle situation long-term. And two, how many bookend blockers they plan to select.

The Chiefs do have some developmental prospects on the offensive line who are heading into year two — like Kingsley Suamataia, Ethan Driskell, Hunter Nourzad and C.J. Hanson. Not to mention recent prospects like Wanya Morris, Mike Caliendo and long-time international player Chukwuebuka Godrick.

So, it’s currently unclear how many spots general manager Brett Veach feels he has available to spend draft picks on. Is that answer one? With several other depth needs throughout the roster, it certainly could be.

Of course, a high-end OT draft selection shouldn’t necessarily preclude Veach from doubling down on the position. As he stated on April 17, the Chiefs’ veteran contracts are reaching their ends at offensive tackle.

Guys like Jaylon Moore and Jawaan Taylor will either need an extension in a year or two, or a replacement. And it seems like Kansas City is hoping to get a contingency plan or two in place this offseason.