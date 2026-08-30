Chiefs Cut 6-Foot-7, 319-Pound OT in 53-Man Roster Deadline ‘Stunner’

The Kansas City Chiefs waived offensive tackle Esa Pole as they worked toward the 53-man roster deadline.

“A stunner: The Chiefs released OT Esa Pole, a source tells The Star,” Kansas City Star columnist Sam McDowell wrote on Sunday. The move removes a player who started four games at left tackle late last season — and who had already survived one unusual trip out of Kansas City and back again.

Pole, 25, is a 6-foot-7, 319-pound Washington State tackle who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs in 2025. Kansas City’s official player profile lists his college, position and two years of NFL experience. He was born July 4, 2001, in Hayward, California, and played basketball at Mt. Eden High School before beginning football at Chabot College.

A Long Route Back

Pole’s brother, Toni, coached Chabot’s defensive line. Chabot’s account of Pole’s rise says offensive coaches moved Esa Pole to tackle after seeing his footwork, and he earned first-team Region I All-State recognition as a sophomore before transferring to Washington State.

Pole started eight games at left tackle in 2023 and all 13 in 2024. Washington State’s account of his final season noted that he did not allow a sack on 498 pass-blocking snaps. He accepted an East-West Shrine Bowl invitation before going undrafted.

Kansas City’s transaction log records that the Chiefs signed Pole after the 2025 draft, then waived him in the final roster reduction that August. The Jets claimed him the next day, waived him in October and left the door open for Kansas City to bring him back to its practice squad. The Chiefs signed him to the active roster Dec. 3 after Josh Simmons went on injured reserve.

Pole made his NFL debut Dec. 7, after Wanya Morris was injured on the first play. The Chiefs’ career log records his debut and three subsequent starts.

“Big guys are hard to find, that can move like he does,” Andy Reid said after Kansas City brought Pole back last season.

Spotrac lists Pole’s current contract as a two-year, $1.845 million deal, with a $1.005 million 2026 salary and cap hit. He is scheduled to be an exclusive-rights free agent in 2027. His original three-year undrafted contract was superseded when the Jets claimed him.

What Cutting Esa Pole Means For the Chiefs

An updated Chiefs tackle-group report lists Josh Simmons and Jaylon Moore among the principal options, with Joshua Ezeudu offering guard-tackle flexibility and Kahlil Benson and Ethan Driskell competing for depth roles. Pole’s departure removes a player with recent starting experience from that group.

The receiver room is less crowded after Kansas City also waived Xavier Loyd and Jacob De Jesus. ESPN’s Chiefs depth chart lists Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals, Tyquan Thornton, Cyrus Allen and Andrew Armstrong among the players competing for available spots.

There was no public comment Sunday from Reid, general manager Brett Veach or another Chiefs official specifically addressing Pole’s waiver.

His move fits into a larger cutdown-day wave. Arrowhead Pride’s cutdown tracker lists defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and cornerback Kaiir Elam as released, while tight end Tre Watson, linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, cornerback Zelmar Vedder, center Pete Nygra and defensive end Ethan Hurkett were waived.