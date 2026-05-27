Chiefs Urged to Cut Ties With Rashee Rice After This Season

The Kansas City Chiefs once again face uncertainty over the status of wide receiver Rashee Rice, who started the 2025 season with an NFL suspension and could face more discipline this year.

Rice was sent to jail to serve his 30-day sentence that came from last year’s felony convictions for a street-racing incident. The Chiefs receiver originally had the option to decide when he would serve, but a failed drug test prompted authorities to take him into custody.

Rice had just undergone a surgical procedure on his knee and will miss critical rehab time, but one NFL insider believes his long-term future with the team is in even greater jeopardy.

Chiefs Can’t Rely on Rashee Rice, Insider Warns

SI.com’s Jordan Foote suggested that the team won’t be able to trust Rice to stay out of trouble, casting doubt on the future of a receiver who looked to be growing into a strong No. 1 for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“There’s also the on-field component for this year’s Chiefs team that stems primarily from Rice’s off-field actions,” Foote wrote. “His concerning pattern of behavior doubles (perhaps triples) down on him being unreliable. Toss in a knee-related procedure and an unorthodox rehab process, and you can’t feel good about that player being your No. 1 wideout.”

Foote added that the Chiefs will face a decision when Rice reaches the end of his rookie contract after this season, saying they may need to cut ties with Rice and look elsewhere for a top receiver.

“The club’s key receivers under contract would be Worthy, Thornton, 2025 draft pick Jalen Royals and 2026 draft pick Cyrus Allen,” Foote wrote. “That’s an underwhelming list, to say the least. Is giving up 2027 NFL Draft capital via trade a viable route to remedy things?”

Foote added that there would be a few strong options for the Chiefs if they choose to take that route.

“Backing up the Brinks truck for someone like Chris Olave, Drake London, George Pickens or Christian Watson would make the team forget about Rice quickly, albeit with a hefty price tag,” Foote wrote. “Oh yeah, future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce may not be playing anymore at that point, either. In an ideal world, Rice’s Chiefs tenure pans out as folks hoped back in 2023 and there are fewer hoops to jump through or landmines to avoid. This isn’t an ideal world, though. It’s reality.”

Chiefs May Not Wait to Make WR Addition

The Chiefs may not wait until the end of Rice’s contract to bring on a new top wide receiver. Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox suggested they could jump in the running for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Knox added that the New England Patriots are still considered the top destination for Brown, but added that the Chiefs should take a look.

“To be clear, this is a list of teams that should be interested in trading for Brown,” Knox wrote.

“The Kansas City Chiefs should at least kick the tires on a trade, as the team lacks overall depth at the position and faces uncertainty surrounding top target Rashee Rice.”