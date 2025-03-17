Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Quarterback Announcement Draws Big Reaction From Fans

Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs officially have a new quarterback, and he's drawing a big response from football fans.

On Thursday, March 13, NFL insider and expert Ian Rapoport reported that the Kansas City Chiefs were in the process of signing former Las Vegas Raiders starter Gardner Minshew to serve as their backup quarterback to Patrick Mahomes.

“It’s a 1-year deal for Minshew, who still has guaranteed money coming from Las Vegas,” Rapoport added of the signing.

Now, it’s official. The Chiefs took to social media on Monday, March 17, to share footage of Minshew inking his big deal, and he was all smiles. Fans had an interesting response to the signing, too.

New Chiefs Quarterback Gardner Minshew is Officially in the Fold

In response to the Chiefs sharing photos and video of Minshew signing his deal with Kansas City, fans took to social media to give Minshew props for, of all things, his mullet. Yes, Minshew’s hairdo took center stage, with fans applauding him for the retro look.

“I feel that mullet has special powers or something,” one fan said.

“The mullet has landed,” another stated.

Of course, fans also commented on the signing itself, and most of them gave glowing reviews of the pick.

“Nice move by the Chiefs,” one stated. “Minshew is a solid quarterback choice.”

“Dude is gonna be popular in KC,” another stated. “Doesn’t even have to throw the ball, just host a tailgate or something.”

“He’s not the best QB in the world (like the one we already have), but this just seems like a perfect fit. Welcome to Chiefs Kingdom! I hope you find your stay quite beneficial,” one more said.

Gardner Minshew Comes to Kansas City Chiefs With Lots of Experience

One of the reasons fans might be so hot on Minshew is because he comes with a lot of starting experience. He started nine games for the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2024 season.

Minshew, 28, played in 10 games with nine starts for the Raiders and notched 203-of-306 passes for 2,013 yards and nine touchdowns. He also averaged 6.6 yards-per-attempt and garnered a passer rating of 81.0.

“A broken collarbone suffered in mid-November ultimately ended Minshew’s lone season with the Raiders early, but he’ll now remain in the AFC West as a member of the Chiefs,” notes Kansas City Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen in a Monday, March 17 feature on the new quarterback.

One reason Minshew could be a great fit with the Chiefs is because in addition to his experience on the field, he seems like the adventurous type off the field. You need that on a team with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The Chiefs are more than a team, they’re a brand and personality.

“Minshew has developed a reputation for his outsized personality, as evidenced by his propensity to rock a long mustache and (for a time) a mullet,” McMullen notes. “He traveled cross-country in an RV in 2019he’s flown in an F-16 Falcon fighter jet, and he lived in a renovated bus outside of a gym during the 2022 offseason.”

He adds, “In short, Minshew certainly lives life to its fullest.”

Welcome to Kansas City, Minshew.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

