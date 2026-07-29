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Chiefs’ Andy Reid Addresses ‘Concern’ About Rashee Rice’s Training Camp Exit

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Chiefs WR Rashee Rice
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 19: Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

As training camp gets underway for the Kansas City Chiefs, there’s a bit of good news in the form of an injury return. Rashee Rice is back…almost. The Chiefs’ stud wide receiver, a former second-round pick back in 2023, joined the team for some on-field training camp work on Wednesday.

Back in May, Rice had surgery on his right knee, a cleanup procedure from his ACL tear in 2024. Chiefs HC Andy Reid said before training camp that Rice had been fully cleared to return from that knee injury, but it sounds like there’s still a ramp-up process being played out.

Though Rice was spotted out on the field with the rest of the Kansas City players as the Chiefs held their first day of full team work, per Pete Sweeney, he also left with an athletic trainer as the Chiefs began seven-on-seven drills. Now we know why.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Continuing to Ramp Up in Return From Knee Surgery

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice

GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 07: Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball after his reception against Jalen Pitre #5 of the Houston Texans during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on December 07, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

After speculation and concern began swirling when Rice left the field with an athletic trainer, those rumors were soon quieted. Reid told reporters that Rice was simply performing part of his “preplanned” rehab, per Nick Jacobs.

Recovery can be complicated and there are many steps to getting back to full health, so this shouldn’t be viewed as a setback, or even all that concerning. From Reid’s comments, it sounds like this was part of Rice’s regimented recovery plan, and he will likely get more involved with team work as training camp continues.

In 2025, Rice played in eight games and had 53 receptions for 571 yards and five touchdowns. This came after playing just four games in 2024 before suffering that knee injury, though his rookie season in 2023 is still a standout. That year, Rice had 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns, setting the NFL record for most playoff receptions by a rookie as the Chiefs would go on to win the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs Need Rashee Rice to Be Healthy and On the Field

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice

GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 23: Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a successful two point conversion in the fourth quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Chiefs don’t have much in the way of depth at the wide receiver position. Behind Rice and Xavier Worthy, there really isn’t anyone proven.

This is why they need Rice to recover on schedule and stay on the field for the whole season this year. Kansas City rightfully views itself as a Super Bowl contender with Patrick Mahomes under center (Mahomes is recovering from his own knee injury, by the way). They can’t afford for Rice to derail that with injury or off-field issues.

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Ethan Woodie is an accomplished sports writer specializing in the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. He's written for Heavy since 2025 and has years of experience writing for NFL Trade Rumors and Pro Football Focus (PFF). Woodie is an expert in draft scouting and his Big Board was included in Arif Hasan's media consensus board for Wide Left in both 2025 and 2026. More about Ethan Woodie

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Chiefs’ Andy Reid Addresses ‘Concern’ About Rashee Rice’s Training Camp Exit

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