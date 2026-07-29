Chiefs’ Andy Reid Addresses ‘Concern’ About Rashee Rice’s Training Camp Exit

As training camp gets underway for the Kansas City Chiefs, there’s a bit of good news in the form of an injury return. Rashee Rice is back…almost. The Chiefs’ stud wide receiver, a former second-round pick back in 2023, joined the team for some on-field training camp work on Wednesday.

Back in May, Rice had surgery on his right knee, a cleanup procedure from his ACL tear in 2024. Chiefs HC Andy Reid said before training camp that Rice had been fully cleared to return from that knee injury, but it sounds like there’s still a ramp-up process being played out.

Though Rice was spotted out on the field with the rest of the Kansas City players as the Chiefs held their first day of full team work, per Pete Sweeney, he also left with an athletic trainer as the Chiefs began seven-on-seven drills. Now we know why.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Continuing to Ramp Up in Return From Knee Surgery

After speculation and concern began swirling when Rice left the field with an athletic trainer, those rumors were soon quieted. Reid told reporters that Rice was simply performing part of his “preplanned” rehab, per Nick Jacobs.

Recovery can be complicated and there are many steps to getting back to full health, so this shouldn’t be viewed as a setback, or even all that concerning. From Reid’s comments, it sounds like this was part of Rice’s regimented recovery plan, and he will likely get more involved with team work as training camp continues.

In 2025, Rice played in eight games and had 53 receptions for 571 yards and five touchdowns. This came after playing just four games in 2024 before suffering that knee injury, though his rookie season in 2023 is still a standout. That year, Rice had 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns, setting the NFL record for most playoff receptions by a rookie as the Chiefs would go on to win the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs Need Rashee Rice to Be Healthy and On the Field

The Chiefs don’t have much in the way of depth at the wide receiver position. Behind Rice and Xavier Worthy, there really isn’t anyone proven.

This is why they need Rice to recover on schedule and stay on the field for the whole season this year. Kansas City rightfully views itself as a Super Bowl contender with Patrick Mahomes under center (Mahomes is recovering from his own knee injury, by the way). They can’t afford for Rice to derail that with injury or off-field issues.