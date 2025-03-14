Chiefs Re-Sign ‘Reliable Runner’ After Productive 2024 Campaign: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing veteran running back Kareem Hunt to a one-year deal, according to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports.

“Sources: The #Chiefs are re-signing RB Kareem Hunt to a deal with up to $2.5M, with [a] $1.5M base [salary]. A solid move by KC to bring back a reliable runner,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on March 14.

Kareem Hunt Earned Way Onto 2025 Roster

Hunt’s reunion with Kansas City in 2024 came in the wake of RB Isiah Pacheco suffering a leg injury in Week 2 that sidelined him until Week 13 of the regular season. Hunt, who didn’t play in the preseason with any team, was called to action via a practice squad elevation on September 24 and performed admirably.

In 13 regular season games played, Hunt ran the ball 200 times for 728 yards — 3.6 yards per carry — and seven touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. In three playoff games, he carried the ball 27 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns. He did not fumble the ball at all during his entire 2024 campaign.

Though he is not the explosive player he once was, Hunt, 29, proved to be a reliable asset to Kansas City’s backfield last season after Pacheco went down and even when he returned. So much so that Hunt has worked his way back onto the Chiefs’ roster despite the team already signing Elijah Mitchell during free agency and with the draft yet to happen.

If the Chiefs make no other moves at the running back position, there’s a chance Hunt could earn a lion’s share of the touches in 2025. However, if Pacheco returns to his pre-leg injury form and/or Kansas City adds to its backfield via the draft, Hunt’s role could wind up being more limited than it was in 2024.

X Users React to Chiefs Re-Signing Kareem Hunt

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to the Chiefs re-signing Hunt.

“I think this says the quiet part out loud given they did not pick up Pacheco’s option,” one person wrote. “They don’t have much faith in 10. Hunt should be number 1 and I think he proved why.”

“This is a cheap deal, so I get it to an extent, but I’m curious what the overall plan is now that they have Hunt, Pacheco, and Mitchell on the roster in terms of a draft pick,” Seth Keysor of The Chiefs in The North newsletter wrote.

Dave Kluge of Football Guys wrote, “Kareem Hunt doesn’t have the burst and speed his did early in his career. But he was by far the best running back in Kansas City last year. He’s patient and disciplined and never a liability. Don’t be surprised if he leads the backfield in touches next year.”

“I [expletive] love Andy [Reid]. People don’t understand how much he loves passing game. Running should always be secondary,” another person wrote. “League is pass first game not run first & league will correct itself after 2000 yard historic rush. If it’s not happening by pass we will lose but not run.”

“Neither of Hunt or Mitchell’s deals really prevent the Chiefs from going out and drafting a RB early on,” another person wrote. “If the right guy is there at 63 or 66 then take him as a true 3 down option, if not take a guy later on to add explosiveness to the room. Veach continues to maintain Chiefs Draft flexibility.”

Another person wrote, “I love this signing. He was a warrior last year. Came in off the streets when we needed him most and delivered. Ended up being our RB1 and he definitely earned that role. [Everyone] saying he’s washed is ridiculous. He’s older. But he’s a warrior. Forever a chief.”