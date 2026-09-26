Chiefs $4.5 Million Safety Hit With NFL Punishment Over Daniel Jones Play

Kansas City safety Jaden Hicks was hit this week with the second NFL punishment of his career when he picked up a $6,707 fine for a blow to the head and neck of Colts quarterback Daniel Jones during Kansas City’s Week 2 overtime win.

The number lands well below the league’s standard first-offense rate for roughing the passer, even as Hicks settles into a bigger defensive role with Chamarri Conner sidelined.

The NFL’s official accountability log lists Hicks for the $6,707 penalty, categorized as a hit on a quarterback and a blow to the head-neck area, at the 9:34 mark of the first quarter in Kansas City’s 33-30 overtime victory over Indianapolis on Sept. 20.

Jaden Hicks’ Roughing-the-Passer Fine

The flag came on the Colts’ opening scoring drive. Jones had completed an 11-yard pass to Josh Downs on third-and-4 to reach the Kansas City 3-yard line when Hicks was called for roughing the passer. The penalty was enforced half the distance to the goal, and Jones found tight end Tyler Warren for a touchdown two plays later. Indianapolis carried a 20-17 lead into halftime before Kansas City rallied through the second half and overtime.

Hicks finished with 10 tackles, five of them solo, according to Kansas City’s own game stats, cited by Athlon Sports. The league’s 2026 fine schedule lists $17,911 for a first-offense hit on a quarterback and $23,882 for a repeat violation, a scale that put Hicks’ penalty well under the standard rate.

Hicks Fine History, Role and Contract

The Week 2 penalty marks Hicks’ second documented league fine. He previously paid $5,151 for a taunting penalty against Pittsburgh on Christmas Day of the 2024 season, according to Spotrac’s fine ledger for Hicks. Combined, the two penalties total $11,858 in career discipline.

A Las Vegas native out of Bishop Gorman High School, Hicks starred at Washington State before Kansas City selected him in the fourth round of the 2024 draft, 133rd overall. He posted a team-high three interceptions as a rookie, added 42 tackles in a more rotational 2025 season, then opened 2026 with two starts and a rising snap count.

Hicks is now starting at safety alongside Alohi Gilman with Conner out because of a knee injury, and he has played every defensive snap through two weeks, according to RotoWire’s outlook. That elevated role is expected to hold as long as Conner remains sidelined, a shift from last season’s more situational usage after his interception-heavy rookie debut, per Kansas City’s own roster page.

Financially, Hicks is working through a four-year, $4,548,708 rookie contract that included a $528,708 signing bonus fully guaranteed at signing, an average annual value of roughly $1.14 million. His 2026 base salary sits at $1,075,000 against a cap hit near $1.2 million, and he’s set to reach unrestricted free agency in 2028.

Kansas City improved to 2-0 with the win over Indianapolis and next hosts a Week 3 matchup, with Hicks’ fine subject to appeal through the league’s standard grievance process.