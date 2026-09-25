Chiefs Announce Patrick Mahomes, 11 More Injury Updates Before Dolphins Game

The Kansas City Chiefs ruled out left tackle Josh Simmons for a third straight game Sunday, with Kahlil Benson set to start at Miami. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also appeared on the Chiefs’ Friday injury report along with 11 other players. But Mahomes has no designation and is fully expected to play Sunday on the road against the Miami Dolphins.

Kansas City’s offensive line now faces its third consecutive week without its first-round investment, raising fresh questions about pass protection on the road against a Dolphins defense hunting for its first win.

Simmons has not practiced since suffering a back injury during mid-August training camp, and Friday’s session made his absence official for a third straight week, according to the official Chiefs.com Friday report. The first-round investment’s continued absence keeps Benson entrenched as Kansas City’s starting left tackle for a third straight week.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — INJURY REPORT Chiefs vs. Dolphins (Week 3) • Sunday, Sept. 27 No. Player Pos. Injury Wed Thu Fri 71 Josh Simmons T Back DNP DNP DNP 91 Felix Anudike-Uzomah DE Quad LP FP FP 31 Jeff Bassa LB Shoulder FP FP FP 22 Jadon Canady DB Knee FP FP FP 43 Jack Cochrane LB Calf FP FP FP 27 Chamarri Conner DB Knee LP LP LP 5 Mansoor Delane CB Shoulder FP FP FP 21 Jaden Hicks DB Biceps FP FP FP 95 Chris Jones DT Calf LP LP LP 4 Rashee Rice WR Knee FP FP FP 38 L’Jarius Sneed CB Knee LP LP LP 15 Patrick Mahomes QB Knee FP FP FP DNP = Did Not Participate • LP = Limited Participation • FP = Full Participation. Game Status: Josh Simmons (Out), Chamarri Conner (Doubtful).

Chamarri Conner Gets Doubtful Designation

Safety Chamarri Conner is also unlikely to suit up, carrying a doubtful tag after working his way back into a limited practice role this week following a two-game absence with a knee injury, according to a report by Sports Illustrated’s Joshua Brisco. Brisco’s report points toward a return in Week 4 or after the team’s Week 5 bye, with Alohi Gilman and Jaden Hicks splitting every defensive snap at safety in Conner’s place through two games.

Rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane, meanwhile, trended toward available after a full week of practice. He was active but did not play in Kansas City’s Week 2 win over Indianapolis, and head coach Andy Reid indicated Friday that Delane should suit up Sunday.

“Good chance, yeah,” Reid said of Delane’s outlook, as quoted by Sports Illustrated.

Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was limited Wednesday before returning to full practice the rest of the week, and linebackers Jeff Bassa and Jack Cochrane, along with defensive back Jadon Canady, each practiced fully all three days. None of them carry a game status, and all are expected to play Sunday.

What Report Means for Kansas City Chiefs in Miami



Defensive tackle Chris Jones and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed both carry no game status despite limited practice reps all three days, the same pattern that preceded Jones playing 44 snaps against Indianapolis last week. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and receiver Rashee Rice were full participants throughout the week, erasing any doubt about Kansas City’s two most important offensive pieces.

Friday’s report is the shortest of the season so far, a marked improvement over the injury-crowded lists Kansas City posted in Weeks 1 and 2. The relatively clean report stands in contrast to Kansas City’s injured reserve list, which already carries tackle Matt Waletzko, linebacker Cooper McDonald, defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott and three other players, according to CBS Sports’ team injury tracker. Those absences never factored into Friday’s designations, since each player is already sidelined for an extended stretch.

Miami arrives 0-2 and shorthanded in its own right, with edge rusher Rob Beal Jr. and receiver Caleb Douglas both ruled out and running back Jaylen Wright doubtful with a stinger. Miami also listed cornerback JuJu Brents and receiver Ryan Miller as questionable, though edge rusher Chop Robinson cleared the concussion protocol and is set to play. That leaves the Dolphins thinner at receiver and in the backfield than a Chiefs offense already rolling at 2-0.