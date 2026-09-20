Chiefs Announce Final Decisions on 7 Players Before Colts Game

In a final decision before the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday Night Football game against the Indianapolis Colts, coach Andy Reid ruled out two starters for the second week in a row, leaving Josh Simmons and Chamarri Conner sidelined for the nationally televised matchup.

The back and knee issues for Simmons and Conner, respectively, match Week 1, but this time Kansas City also carries new doubts about Chris Jones, whose calf refuses to fully cooperate.

The Chiefs released their inactive list Sunday afternoon ahead of the 8:20 p.m. ET game at Arrowhead Stadium, in a graphic posted to the team’s social media channels. Left tackle Simmons, safety Conner, tight end Jared Wiley, defensive end Jack Pyburn, offensive tackle Diego Pounds, defensive tackle Bryson Eason and emergency third quarterback Garrett Nussmeier are all on the list, as they were in the season-opening win over Denver.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — INACTIVES Week 2 vs Indianapolis Colts • Sunday Night Football # Player Pos 12 Jared Wiley TE 19 Garrett Nussmeier (3rd QB) QB 27 Chamarri Conner DB 54 Jack Pyburn DE 61 Diego Pounds T 71 Josh Simmons T 94 Bryson Eason DT Inactives list for Sunday Night Football, Week 2, vs Indianapolis Colts.

Simmons, Conner Top Kansas City Chiefs’ Inactive

Simmons is the name that matters most. The 2025 first-round pick sat out every practice this week and will miss his second straight game with a back injury that has stretched into a second week of uncertainty.

Reid said Friday that Simmons has reached the two-week mark for reevaluation.

“He’s at that two-week mark now, so they’ll go back and reevaluate it. I know he’s feeling better than what he was. As far as good enough to play, we’ll see,” Reid said, quoted by Chiefs On SI.

A source described Simmons as “week-to-week” and said he has seen a back specialist for a second opinion, according to NBC Sports‘ Mike Florio. Simmons is rehabbing daily at the team facility and hasn’t been placed on injured reserve, which would force him to miss a minimum of four games. Undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson took every offensive snap at left tackle in the opener and will start again protecting Patrick Mahomes‘ blind side.

Conner will also miss a second straight game. His knee injury, which dates to the preseason, kept him out all week in practice, and Reid has offered no firm return timeline. Jaden Hicks is again expected to start at safety in Conner’s place.

How Absences Affect Chiefs’ Chances Against Colts

None of the other five absences are likely to make any significant impact Sunday night. Wiley, Pyburn, Pounds and Eason are coach’s decision scratches buried on the depth chart, and Nussmeier is parked as the emergency third quarterback for a second week behind Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields.

The real swing factor Sunday isn’t on the inactive list at all. Chris Jones was limited in practice all three days this week with a calf injury and carries a questionable tag, though Reid sounded confident he’ll play, according to ClutchPoints. Rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane, who intercepted Bo Nix in his NFL debut before hurting his shoulder, is questionable too after a limited Friday practice.

Kansas City handled the same absences without issue in Week 1, blasting Denver 31-10 while holding the Broncos to 176 total yards and four sacks on defense and rushing for 220 yards on offense. Mahomes, Rashee Rice and L’Jarius Sneed all practiced fully and carry no designation. Oddsmakers still have the Chiefs favored by roughly six points at home.