Chiefs Sign 3-Year Ex-Jets LB Who Started Career on Kansas City Super Bowl Team

The Kansas City Chiefs are reuniting with a familiar defender, signing a three-year NFL linebacker who most recently played for the New York Jets.

The veteran began his career on a Kansas City Super Bowl team in 2023, giving the Chiefs a late-preseason addition who already has something most new signings lack, namely, firsthand experience inside defensive guru Steve Spagnuolo’s system.

The Chiefs on Wednesday announced they had signed Cam Jones, originally a Kansas City undrafted free agent three years ago. The move comes with a corresponding cut. The Chiefs announced both transactions in a Wednesday online post, confirming Jones’ signing alongside the release of rookie defensive end Anthony Dunn.

Cam Jones Returns to Kansas City Chiefs

Jones’ path back to Kansas City ran through two other rosters this offseason. He signed with the New York Giants in March, only to be released on the eve of training camp. That followed a 2025 season with the Jets, after Kansas City had waived him a year earlier. He was back on the open market for barely a month before the Chiefs came calling once again.

The 26-year-old has built his NFL résumé almost entirely on special teams. He’s logged 44 career games with two starts across stints with Kansas City and the Jets, appearing in four postseason contests, including Super Bowl LVIII.

Before his NFL career, Jones was a three-time team captain at Indiana, finishing his Hoosiers career with 208 tackles and two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown.

Kansas City already has its core linebacker group set behind Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill, and Jones isn’t walking into a starting job. Instead, he offers scheme familiarity and a coverage unit that already trusts him, particularly on special teams under Dave Toub, where his reliability made him a fixture during his first two Chiefs seasons.

He has a clear path to the 53-man roster, but not a guaranteed one. He’s made it before as an undrafted rookie, and interest from multiple teams after his Giants release indicates that scouts still see him as a useful NFL player. A strong finish to August training camp could lock down his spot. Otherwise, Jones appears destined for the Chiefs’ practice squad — or free agency yet again.

Anthony Dunn’s Release Opens a Numbers Question

Dunn, a rookie, signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) this offseason after transferring to Toledo from Florida A&M. He posted 57 tackles over two seasons with the Rockets, adding 10 tackles for loss and six sacks, numbers that earned him a look but not, in the end, a roster spot. His deal was worth a three-year, $3.1 million contract.

Kansas City’s defensive line remains crowded with established veterans and recent additions, leaving little room for a developmental rookie edge rusher to break through in August.

Losing Dunn costs the Chiefs a developmental prospect with modest college production and no NFL snaps to evaluate. Adding Jones restores special-teams depth and a versatile player who’s already proven once that he can make the Chiefs’ roster. Wednesday’s transactions are the kind of moves that barely register outside Chiefs Kingdom but matter to the players competing for the final spots on the depth chart.