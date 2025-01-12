Chiefs’ First Playoff Opponent Revealed After Bills Blow Out Broncos

The Buffalo Bills blowing out the Denver Broncos 31-7 during the AFC Wild Card round of the playoffs means one thing for the Kansas City Chiefs: The two-time defending Super Bowl champions will be facing the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional round of the playoffs.

The Bills (2) defeating the Broncos (7) meant that the Texans (4) are the lowest remaining seed in the playoffs, as the Baltimore Ravens (3) are the only other team remaining in the AFC playoff race. The Chiefs are set to host the lowest remaining seed at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 19.

Kansas City last faced Houston in Week 16 of the regular season and the result was a 27-19 win for the Chiefs at Arrowhead.

Against Houston, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 28-of-41 pass attempts for 260 yards and one touchdown. He also ran the ball five times for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Mahomes’s leading receiver against the Texans was rookie wideout Xavier Worthy, who had a season-high 11 targets and seven receptions for 65 yards and one touchdown. Veteran running back Kareem Hunt led Kansas City’s backfield with 11 rushes or 55 yards — 5.0 yards per carry — and one touchdown.

The Chiefs defense rose to the occasion against Houston that day. The unit allowed 311 yards of total offense, sacked QB C.J. Stroud two times, and also intercepted him twice.

The other AFC Divisional round matchup will be between the Bills and Ravens in Buffalo. That game will be played on Sunday, January 19.

X Users React to Chiefs Facing Texans in Playoffs

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to the Chiefs facing the Texans in the AFC Divisional round of the playoffs.

“Hope Chiefs fans don’t get too cocky and overlook this Texans team,” one person wrote. “They aren’t going down without a good fight. Tough defense. I’m always riding with the Chiefs. But can’t overlook anyone!”

“don’t get me wrong texans fans got every right to be happy about yesterday but do people honestly believe they can go into arrowhead and win especially when the chiefs can stop the run and defend the pass game,” another person wrote.

“I saw the regular season matchup in person.. The Texans were forced to try harder than their talent would allow, causing them to break their own bones out of desperation.. No chance considering they looked even worse yesterday,” another person wrote.

Texans Defeat Chargers in AFC Wild Card Round

The Texans defeated the Chargers 32-12 in Houston to advance to the AFC Divisional round of the playoffs.

In that game, Houston’s defense forced Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert to throw four interceptions. Herbert was also sacked four times, and the Chargers offense was just 3-0f-11 on third down on a day in which rookie wideout Ladd McConkey (197 yards) had almost all of Los Angeles’ yardage on offense (261).

Stroud completed 22-of-33 pass attempts for 282 yards, one touchdown, and one interception against the Chargers. His leading receiver was Nico Collins, who caught seven receptions on eight targets for 122 yards and one touchdown. The Texans’ leading rusher was Joe Mixon, who ran the ball 25 times for 106 yards and one touchdown.