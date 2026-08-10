Chiefs Training Camp Gets Positive Injury Update as 3 Key Players Return

The Kansas City Chiefs received a significant injury boost at training camp Monday, with three players returning to practice after missing time.

Kristian Fulton, Ashton Gillotte and Xavier Worthy are all returning to practice Monday,” The Kansas City Star’s Pete Sweeney reported via X.

Gillotte also returned after missing time with a hamstring strain suffered on July 31, while Fulton made his way back onto the practice field as well.

The three returns gave the Chiefs some positive news after injuries had sidelined several notable players during recent practices in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Xavier Worthy Returns to Practice After Shoulder Injury

Worthy’s return moves Kansas City’s receiving corps another step closer to full strength.

The receiver initially suffered his shoulder injury before the Chiefs began padded practices. He returned Monday but didn’t immediately jump into a full workload.

The Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell also reported that Worthy participated in offensive work with Patrick Mahomes before leaving for the medical tent when the Chiefs moved into team drills.

“Xavier Worthy participated in work with Mahomes and the offense,” McDowell wrote. “As the Chiefs move to a team drill, Worthy jogged to the tent, presumably part of today’s plan in his first day back.”

Xavier Worthy participated in work with Mahomes and the offense. As the Chiefs move to a team drill, Worthy jogged to the tent, presumably part of today’s plan in his first day back. https://t.co/CwI9JZ43KP — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) August 10, 2026

Worthy’s return comes as other members of the Chiefs’ receiving corps make progress of their own.

Rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen returned on August 7 after dealing with a shin bruise. Rashee Rice has also been increasing his workload as he continues his recovery from offseason knee surgery.

Ashton Gillotte Returns After Missing Chiefs’ Padded Practices

Kansas City also received encouraging news on the defensive side with Gillotte’s return.

The second-year defensive end suffered a hamstring strain on July 31 and subsequently missed the Chiefs’ padded practices. Before the injury, Gillotte entered camp with an opportunity to secure a significant role opposite George Karlaftis.

His absence created additional opportunities for Felix Anudike-Uzomah and rookie second-round pick R Mason Thomas.

Gillotte’s return gives Kansas City another option for its defensive end rotation as the coaching staff evaluates the group during the remainder of training camp.

Fulton also returned Monday, providing another boost for the Chiefs’ defense after missing practice time.

The cornerback’s return is significant for a secondary that remains without L’Jarius Sneed as he continues to manage a knee issue.

Chiefs Still Without Trey Smith & Several Key Players

While Monday brought three notable returns, Kansas City still has several injuries to manage.

Chiefs Digest’s Matt Derrick reported that right guard Trey Smith, Sneed, linebacker Drue Tranquill and defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott did not participate Monday.

Smith’s hip issue has drawn additional attention after he missed his first practice of camp on August 7.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after that practice that the team sent Smith to a specialist as a precaution.

“Trey, his hip was bothering him, [we] sent him to a specialist just to have it checked out, precautionary, he’s gonna be OK,” Reid said.

Tranquill has been dealing with a back issue, while Sneed continues to manage his knee. Norman-Lott remains on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from the torn ACL he suffered last season.

Kansas City has time to work those players back into action as it continues through training camp.

OC Eric Bieniemy Also Returned for Monday’s Practice

The injury returns weren’t the only notable development Monday.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was also back on the field after leaving the team in late July to spend time with his family following the shooting of his wife, Mia Bieniemy.

Bieniemy remained involved with the Chiefs remotely during his absence, watching practices through a live stream and communicating with players and coaches.