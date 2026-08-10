Eric Bieniemy Breaks Silence on Chiefs Return With Simple 5-Word Message for Fans

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy returned to training camp Monday after missing 11 practices while spending time with his family in Virginia.

Bieniemy drew plenty of attention as he made the familiar walk from the locker rooms down the hill toward the practice fields at Missouri Western State University. Former Chiefs running back Damien Williams walked alongside him, and Chiefs broadcaster Mitch Holthus greeted Bieniemy with a hug.

Bieniemy also had a short message for Chiefs fans after returning to St. Joseph, Missouri.

“It’s good to be back,” Bieniemy said in a video shared on X by The Athletic’s Jesse Newell.

His five-word statement marked his first public comments since stepping away from training camp following a serious family situation involving his wife, Mia Bieniemy.

Eric Bieniemy Returns to Chiefs After Missing 11 Training Camp Practices

Bieniemy left Chiefs training camp and traveled to Virginia after Mia, 57, was hospitalized on July 26 following a shooting at the family’s home.

Police in Loudoun County, Virginia, confirmed that a woman suffered “serious injuries” after being shot multiple times, although authorities did not publicly identify the victim.

As Heavy.com previously reported, Mia was shot in the chest and arm and initially remained hospitalized in stable condition.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid later shared encouraging news about her recovery, revealing that she had been moved out of the intensive care unit.

Elijah Zion Bieniemy, the couple’s 27-year-old son, was arrested on July 27 and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm inside of a dwelling, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Elijah was being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Bieniemy remained with his family as the Chiefs continued training camp without him. Pass game coordinator Joe Bleymaier handled the offensive coordinator duties during his absence.

Reid made it clear that Bieniemy could take as much time away from the team as necessary.

“Mia continues to improve, which is important,” Reid said Friday. “We’re heading in the right direction. When [Eric Bieniemy] gets back, he gets back here. But I know he’s chomping at the bit — and Mia is probably wanting to get him out of there, too.”

Patrick Mahomes Revealed Bieniemy Never Really Left Chiefs Offense

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Although Bieniemy wasn’t physically present in St. Joseph, he remained involved with the Chiefs’ offense.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed Saturday that Bieniemy had been watching practices via a live stream, participating via Zoom, and regularly communicating with players and coaches.

“Yeah, first off, prayers to him and his family and Ms. Bieniemy and she’s doing better now,” Mahomes said. “So it’s always great to hear the news from him about her and it’s been good to talk to him. He’s been Zooming in. He’s been live streaming. I mean, he’s still EB. It’s not like he’s not EB.”

Mahomes said Bieniemy continued calling players and discussing the offense even while away from the team.

“He’s calling you at the end of the night and talking to you … throughout the day and all the plays and stuff like that,” Mahomes continued. “And so we’ll be excited to get him back, but at the same time, we want him to take as much time as he needs to be with his family. But when he does come back, he’ll be the most excited guy on the football field.”

That return officially came Monday.