Chiefs Urged to Make Significant Move to Help QB Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major setback when Rashee Rice was sent to jail just as his rehab for a knee injury was set to start, which could prompt them to find more help at wide receiver.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested the Chiefs may need more help at wide receiver, urging the team to look into a trio of veteran pass-catchers who can help quarterback Patrick Mahomes in his comeback attempt. The uncertainty surrounding Rice — including whether he will face a potential suspension — could lead the team to make a desperate move, Knox suggested.

Chiefs Could Target Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs

In a rundown of suggested roster moves for every NFL team, Knox noted that the Chiefs decided to pass on trying to land A.J. Brown and could instead target one of three veterans — including one former Chiefs star.

“According to Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer (h/t Bleacher Report’s Doric Sam), the Kansas City Chiefs haven’t been interested in trading for A.J. Brown. However, they should look to add a receiver like Brown, Brandon Aiyuk, Tyreek Hill, or Stefon Diggs sooner rather than later,” Knox wrote. Knox added that the Chiefs are unsure what they will get out of Rice, who was already set to miss significant time before a probation violation triggered the start of his 30-day sentence for last year’s felony conviction after a street-racing incident.