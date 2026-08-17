Chiefs 4-Year Veteran Linebacker Exits Practice on Cart Monday

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jack Cochrane exited Monday’s practice early with a right knee injury, coach Andy Reid confirmed in comments to the media.

The special-teams captain’s health carries stakes beyond one practice. Kansas City is already managing a banged-up linebacker room during the heart of training camp.

Team trainers examined Cochrane’s right knee on the practice field before he was carted up the hill toward the facility, according to Chiefs reporter Matt Derrick’s video from Monday’s training session.

Jack Cochrane’s Knee Injury and Andy Reid’s Update

Cochrane “left early with a knee injury,” Reid told reporters after practice wrapped, according to ESPN Chiefs reporter Nate Taylor’s in an update posted from training camp. Reid offered no immediate word on the severity of Cochrane’s knee injury, whether the four-year veteran was set for an MRI or a timeline for his return.

Cochrane wasn’t the only Chiefs player banged up on the same field. Reid also disclosed that Esa Pole left early due to dehydration, a linebacker dealt with a hamstring strain and Matt Waletzko hurt his knee, according to NFL insider Charles Goldman’s separate injury rundown. Reid noted cornerback Mansoor Delane practiced in full and “did everything,” a contrast to the afternoon’s growing injury list.

Jack Cochrane’s Career and What His Absence Means

Cochrane, born February 9, 1999, in Mount Vernon, Iowa, arrived in the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota, where he earned first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors in 2021. At his campus pro day, the 6-foot-3, 236-pound linebacker posted a 41-inch vertical jump and a broad jump that surpassed 10 feet, numbers that helped him crack Kansas City’s 53-man roster as a rookie despite a crowded 2022 draft class, according to Arrowhead Pride‘s breakdown of his rookie season. The Chiefs have re-signed him multiple times since, most recently on a one-year deal worth $1.415 million in March 2026.

Cochrane has become a fixture of Kansas City’s special-teams unit while collecting two Super Bowl rings, appearing in 64 regular-season games with two starts and leading the team in special-teams snaps during the 2025 season. He played 342 special-teams snaps last season, or 81% of the unit’s total, after finishing second on the roster in that category the year before. His lone extended defensive stint came in 2023, when he racked up seven tackles over 57 snaps filling in for injured starters Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill at Green Bay.

Cochrane finished second on the Chiefs in special-teams tackles in 2025, played the most snaps of anyone on the unit, missed fewer tackles than rookie standout Cooper McDonald, who edged him out for the team lead.

A broken ankle in Week 16 of the 2024 season sidelined Cochrane for that year’s playoff run.

Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill remain locked in as Kansas City’s starting linebacker duo, so a Cochrane absence wouldn’t threaten the defense’s top of the depth chart. It would, however, thin a special-teams unit he has anchored and complicate an ongoing summer competition between Cooper McDonald and Jeffrey Bassa for the role once held by Leo Chenal, who departed in free agency.

For now, Reid’s Chiefs are waiting on further evaluation before learning how long Cochrane might be sidelined. The team has given no word yet on whether an MRI is planned.