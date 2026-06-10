Chiefs Agree to Explore Trade Options For 4th Year OT

The Kansas City Chiefs received a slimmer, more toned version of their 2025 first round pick Josh Simmons this past offseason, something that was noticed by reporters on June 9 on the team’s first day of mandatory minicamp.

However, the team could end up jettisoning one of their other offensive tackles, as ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Tuesday that the team and fourth year pro Wanya Morris had agreed for him to seek a trade.

“The Chiefs and OT Wanya Morris have agreed to explore trade options, per sources. Morris, who has 16 starts in three seasons (11 in 2024), would like the chance to play more and Kansas City has tackle depth.” Fowler posted on X.

Wanya Morris has spent time as both a starter and backup tackle over the course of his three full seasons in Kansas City.

Wanya Morris Looking to Be Traded From the Chiefs

The majority of his playing time came in Year 2, when he filled in for the underperforming rookie Kingsley Suamataia, who was eventually moved inside to guard in 2025 – where his play significantly improved.

Morris started 11 games in 2024, and whilst his play was not by any means terrible, and certainly stood above the work of Suamataia, it was not sufficient for head coach Andy Reid to keep him at the position. Ultimately, Reid moved guard Joe Thuney outside to left tackle, and former UDFA Mike Caliendo filled in on the interior, with Morris slipping to the bench.

Given the nature of the request, it appears that both the 25-year and his representation feel that Morris has the capabilities of being a starter in the league this season, and at the very least it would seem that the Oklahoma alum would like the opportunity compete for a starting spot in 2026.

Does Wanya Morris Still Have a Role in Kansas City?

At this point in time, Morris occupies one of the two backup tackle positions on the team, acting as insurance for left tackle Josh Simmons and right tackle Jaylon Moore.

And it could be that the situation is complicated by the presence of Kansas City’s other reserve OT, Esa Pole, who came into the league as an undrafted free agent rookie last offseason and impressed hugely in his debut on December 7 against the Houston Texans, before subsequently starting four more games.

Between Pole, 2024 UDFA Ethan Driskell and the impressive rookie free agent Khalil Benson, it is not even a guarantee that Morris is making the active roster come September. And even if he does, he may well no longer be the primary swing tackle option for the Chiefs.

It is not clear that Morris would have anything resembling starting opportunities at other franchises, save for injuries in the offseason across the league. But there may certainly be easier paths to competing for a starting role for him at another franchise than in KC.