Chiefs LT Josh Simmons Gives Positive Outlook on His Health

One of the many young players the Kansas City Chiefs are banking heavily on is left tackle Josh Simmons.

The Chiefs selected Simmons with the 32nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They were hoping to get a steal as Simmons was projected to be a top 10 pick at one point, but a torn patellar tendon injury caused him to slide.

Kansas City Chiefs LT Josh Simmons Gives Positive Health Update at Mandatory Minicamp

Kansas City held its first day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, and Simmons spoke to the media afterward. Here is what he had to say when a reporter noticed that he was in great shape:

“It was kind of a side effect of working out every day,” Simmons said. “Just trying to get more strong.”

It makes sense that Simmons is in better shape than he was this time last year. He has had time to focus on working out rather than rehabbing from his injury. Simmons went on to say that going through the torn patellar injury actually helped him get through the wrist injury he sustained at the end of last season, which cost him the final five games.

“It was a challenge, but I’ve been injured before, so I know what to do,” Simmons said.

Simmons then said he still wants to add a little more weight before taking the field in Week 1 of the regular season.

“I’m around 85 or 90 (285 or 290 pounds),” Simmons said. “I want to be 3-flat (300 pounds) when I take the first snap.”

When available, Simmons did a great job last season against some pretty tough pass rushers. Unfortunately, he only played in eight games. Beyond the wrist injury, Simmons missed four games due to a personal family matter, which we really don’t know the specifics of. There hasn’t been any indication that there is more to the issue that could impact his status moving forward.

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Josh Simmons Poised for Year 2 Breakout

Not only is Simmons in great shape heading into his second season with the Chiefs, he is further along mentally as well.

“I’m not in the training room, I can actually get on the field and in the film room,” Simmons said. “I can pick at that more than just being in the training room.”

With Simmons being where he needs to be physically and mentally, it’s now mostly about staying healthy and available. Coach Andy Reid echoed that sentiment earlier this offseason, noting that Simmons has the skill and the mindset necessary to be successfull.

“The main thing with Simmons was just staying healthy and staying on the field,” Reid said. “I’d say he had a pretty good rookie year. He did a nice job at that left tackle spot, and he’ll take another step up from there. He just hasn’t been there and done it. I think he has the confidence that he can compete against most guys in this league, and he definitely has that skillset, for sure. He’s a talented kid.”