Chiefs Star Chris Jones’ Status for Broncos Game in Question After Disconcerting Scene at Practice

The Kansas City Chiefs spent more draft and financial assets addressing their weaknesses along the defensive line than anywhere else on the roster this offseason, but a lack of availability from superstar defensive tackle Chris Jones could mitigate those efforts substantially.

Jones is battling a calf injury, which kept him sidelined on Thursday and left him a limited participant in practice Friday. The scene at practice on Saturday, just over 48 hours before kickoff against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, was more of the same.

“Chris Jones was out at practice Saturday but without a helmet. He had a compression sleeve on his left calf. He was going through warmups, but it looked to me like that will be the extent of it today,” Pete Sweeney of the Kansas City Star reported via X. “Andy Reid will speak at 1 p.m. for greater clarity.”

Kansas City does not have to make a final decision on Jones until later on Monday.

UPDATE: “Reid said Jones’ calf tightened up on him, but he expects 95 to play on Monday night #Chiefs,” Matt Foster of KSHB41 reported on Saturday afternoon.

Chiefs Have Built Out Defensive Line Extensively Over Past Year Via Free Agency, NFL Draft

Jones finished last season as a Pro Bowler after tallying 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks across 17 games, up from nine TFL and five sacks in 15 contests played over the 2024 campaign.

However, Jones is heading into his age-32 season and is now two years removed from the last time he produced double-digit sack numbers.

Kansas City bolstered the defensive line in the offseason by drafting defensive tackle Peter Woods out of Clemson in Round 1 who has some explosive upside as an interior pass-rusher. The Chiefs also drafted edge-rusher R Mason Thomas early in Round 2 who appears ready to make an immediate impact.

Then there is George Karlaftis on the opposite side of the defensive line, where he will remain for years to come after inking a four-year extension worth $88 million in 2025 that keeps him with the franchise through 2030. Kansas City also inked run-stopping DT Khyiris Tonga to a three-year contract this offseason.

Jones has three years remaining on his $159 million contract, which has a built-in out after this season. Thus, even if he plays well, there is a chance the Chiefs move on in the interest of salary cap savings and getting younger in the position group.

Injuries This Season Could Impact Chris Jones’ Longterm Future With Chiefs

The chances of the Chiefs parting ways with Jones in the spring of 2027 will increase if injuries impact his season.

“They set themselves up to move on from Chris Jones after this year,” Danny Heifetz of The Ringer said this week. “Unless Chris Jones plays great, I think they’re gonna cut Chris Jones.”

Kansas City can save $18.6 million in 2027 and another $35.1 million in 2028 by cutting Jones with a pre-June 1 designation next offseason.