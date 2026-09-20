REPORT: Chris Jones Gets Playing Status Unveiled for Sunday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs have two players officially questionable for Sunday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead; first round rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane and All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones – tow highly impactful players on the field.

Reporting on Sunday morning, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared a key playing update concerning one of the players, Jones. According to Rapoport’s sources, the 32-year old will play against Indianapolis.

Chris Jones Set to be Available for Sunday Night Football

“Chiefs star DT Chris Jones, who has dealt with a calf injury, should be good to go for tonight’s game, sources say.” Rapoport posted on X.

Back on Friday, reports emerged that head coach Andy Reid believed that both Jones and Delane had a decent chance of playing, according to Chiefs Digest’s Matt Derrick.

“Chiefs report DT Chris Jones and Mansoor Delane are QUESTIONABLE for Sunday night’s game against the Colts, although Andy Reid expressed optimism they will be OK by then.” Derrick wrote on Friday. “LT Josh Simmons and S Chamarri Conner are OUT.”

Not Surprising that Jones Is Available to Play

So it is not exactly an earth-shattering surprise that Jones is available. Yet it is still a huge boon for a Chiefs team going up against Colts side that many regarded as a borderline top-10 offensive line heading into the season. In Week 1, Indianapolis ranked 14th in both pass block win rate and run block win rate, with 56% and 76% respectively.

Had Jones not been cleared to play, rookie DT Peter Woods would have likely been called upon to soak up much of his role; although the former Clemson man is already taking a large role in the defensive setup, having lead all defensive tackles in snaps on defense (29) in the season opener against the Denver Broncos.

Former seventh round pick Marcus Harris may also see some snaps in the second game of the season if KC want to gently plug Jones into the action coming off of a calf injury this past week, as could